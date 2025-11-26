Cybersecurity: Africa’s fraud crisis deepens

*Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda emerge most exposed

*Continent’s 3.84 in regional fraud exposure slightly above 2.79 global benchmark

By Juliet Umeh

Nigeria, again, took almost the last seat when countries of the world with strong fraud detection mechanisms were assessed.

According to the Sumsub 2025 Global Fraud Index, Nigeria ranked 110th out of 112 countries assessed among fraud-exposed regions.

In Africa,Tanzania, and Uganda also joined Nigeria among Africa’s most fraud-exposed nations. The newly released report produced by Sumsub in collaboration with Statista, CryptoUK, and other global partners, ranked Tanzania and Uganda 108th and 107th respectively.

Other African countries like Rwanda 105 and Ethiopia 102 were also listed among the continent’s least protected nations against fraud.

With a regional fraud exposure score of 3.84, Africa remains the weakest link in the global fight against financial and digital fraud, after moving up slightly above the global average of 2.79. According to Sumsub, the findings highlight deep-seated vulnerabilities across Africa’s digital and financial infrastructure, even as global efforts to fortify fraud defenses gather pace.

Vice President of Sales for Africa at Sumsub, Hannes Bezuidenhout, said: “Fraud is evolving faster than many national systems can respond. Africa’s digital acceleration presents immense opportunity but also exposes structural weaknesses that must be addressed through policy harmonisation and enhanced technology-driven defences.”

Winners, losers across the continent

While Nigeria, Tanzania, and Uganda remain among the most vulnerable, Mauritius emerged as Africa’s most fraud-protected country, ranking 22nd globally. It was followed by Botswana, 46, Morocco, 50, Tunisia, 67, and South Africa, 74, which improved nine positions from its 2024 ranking.

The 2025 Index assessed 112 countries, up from 103 in 2024, based on key pillars such as anti-fraud policy frameworks, resource accessibility, fraudulent activity rates, and economic resilience.

Africa ranked lowest worldwide, followed by Asia Pacific, 3.50, and the Americas, 2.83. Europe, 2.13, and the Middle East, 2.25, were the best-performing regions, with Luxembourg, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and the Netherlands topping the global chart for fraud protection.

AI tools fuelling fraud surge

The report also warned that the rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence, AI, technologies by criminals is amplifying the global fraud crisis.

Tech and AI industry expert at Statista, Timothy Owens, said: “Fraud protection isn’t about geography, it’s about governance. Fraudsters now have access to increasingly powerful AI tools. What was once a niche threat has become commonplace. Verification systems, data sharing, and rapid incident response aren’t optional anymore, they’re fundamental.”

Africa’s digital promise vs. structural weakness

Experts say the Index should not be seen merely as a poor performance scorecard but as a clear signal of where investment and reform are urgently needed.

Sumsub’s study underscores that while Africa is making progress in digital inclusion, the region’s fraud protection systems have not kept pace. Gaps in policy coordination, limited law enforcement capacity, and inadequate public awareness continue to hinder effective fraud prevention.

The report calls for governments, regulators, and technology companies to modernise regulatory frameworks, expand cross-border collaboration, and deploy smarter, AI-powered verification systems to secure the continent’s digital economy.

“If Nigeria wants to lead Africa’s digital future,” Dr. Zauro added, “it must ensure that inclusion and security go hand in hand. The cost of inaction is not just financial; it’s the erosion of trust in our digital and financial systems.”

As Africa deepens its digital and financial integration, the report concludes that the region’s long-term success will depend on how quickly it can build secure, transparent, and resilient systems capable of standing up to fast-evolving global fraud threats.