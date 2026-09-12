U-20 Women’s World Cup: Falconets target victory against New Caledonia

Moses Aduku, Head Coach of Nigeria’s U-20 women’s national team, Falconets, says his players are determined to secure victory against New Caledonia in their final Group F match at the ongoing tournament.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Falconets will face New Caledonia at 2 p.m. at Stadion Miejski LKS in their final Group F match Sunday in Lodz, Poland.

The ​‌‍‍‍‍⁠⁠‌‍⁠‌‌⁠‌⁠‌‌​NFF Director of Media and Communications, Ademola Olajire, said this in a statement made available to NAN on Saturday in Abuja.

Aduku said the Falconets would approach the crucial encounter with determination and focus, while urging the players to remain disciplined, composed and committed throughout the match from the opening whistle.

He, however, cautioned his players against underrating their opponents in spite of New Caledonia’s heavy defeats in their opening two matches, urging them to maintain concentration and respect throughout the crucial encounter.

New Caledonia, making their tournament debut, are bottom of Group F after losing 0-5 to China PR in their opening match and 0-11 to Spain in their second group-stage outing.

The debutants are yet to earn a point and have a goal difference of minus 16, leaving them facing a difficult final group fixture against the Falconets in Lodz.

Aduku, however, said the Falconets remained focused on the task ahead, adding that the players were in good spirits and free from injuries before Sunday’s decisive encounter at Stadion Miejski ŁKS.

“The results in their last two matches notwithstanding, we will not underrate our opponents.”

Aduku said the warning reflected the team’s determination to remain professional and avoid complacency before the decisive fixture.

“I am happy because the girls are in good spirits and ready to go, and there are no injuries in our camp as I speak,” he said.

The coach said scoring goals would be crucial to Nigeria’s chances of progressing to the knockout stage, emphasising that the team must be clinical with every chance they created in front.

“We all know the implication of our not scoring goals on Sunday, so we will go in there and focus on scoring goals to stand a chance of reaching the next round.

“We cannot afford to go back home now,” Aduku said, as the Falconets sought a result strong enough to keep their knockout-stage hopes alive after two difficult group matches in Poland.

NAN reports that Nigeria has one point from two matches after their goalless draw with China PR on Thursday, following their 0-2 defeat by Spain in the opening fixture in Poland.

The Falconets need victory to strengthen their chances of reaching the Round of 16, with Nigeria seeking to improve its position among the teams competing for the four best third-place slots.

Nigeria has reached the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup final twice, finishing runners-up in 2010 and 2014, and will seek their first title in Poland in 2026 with hopes of victory.

The 2026 edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup began on Sept. 5 and is scheduled to end on Sept. 27, with the tournament across four Polish host cities. (NAN)