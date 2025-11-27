CNG haulage initiative: Lagos, stakeholders strategise on deployment of 2,000 trucks

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has intensified its push to modernise freight transportation and enhance road safety with a strategic meeting held Wednesday in Alausa, Ikeja, to discuss modalities for deploying 2,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s haulage reform initiative.

Senior Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, led a government delegation that included the Senior Special Assistant on Transportation and Logistics, Comrade Hassan Adekoya, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Wale Musa, to the closed-door engagement with key stakeholders.

The meeting comes after Vanguard exclusively reported plans by the state to roll out the new CNG trucks for port and haulage operations as part of efforts to improve safety, reduce greenhouse emissions, and modernise the logistics ecosystem.

The initiative, structured as a public-private partnership and backed by a ₦150 billion soft-loan facility from the United Bank for Africa (UBA), is expected to replace decades-old, unsafe trucks that have contributed to frequent accidents across Lagos. The state has recorded multiple incidents involving fallen tankers, articulated vehicles, and container-laden trucks in recent years.

Agencies such as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have repeatedly warned that many trucks operating in the state fall far below modern safety standards, while industry stakeholders have long advocated for government-supported fleet renewal.

The meeting brought together senior officials and representatives of the Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), who described the CNG initiative as a crucial step toward safer and more efficient logistics operations in the maritime and haulage sectors.

Giwa said Governor Sanwo-Olu recognises the urgent need to improve safety on the state’s roads, citing recurring cases of container crashes, vehicle breakdowns, and damage to public infrastructure. He confirmed that the state had approved a ₦150 billion intervention, beginning with an initial ₦50 billion commitment, to phase out aging diesel trucks and replace them with cleaner CNG-powered alternatives.

“This initiative, being implemented in partnership with the United Bank for Africa, will take rickety trucks off our roads, reduce accidents and improve the movement of goods across the state,” Giwa said.

Adekoya added that the state had approved mandatory safety assessments for truck drivers, including drug and substance testing, as well as periodic eye examinations. Drivers diagnosed with sight problems will receive corrective eyewear at no cost, he said.

NARTO executives expressed optimism about the programme. National President Yusuf Othman praised the Lagos State Government and the Federal Government for promoting cleaner energy and improving transport infrastructure. He also highlighted ongoing training for operators who will handle the new CNG fleet.

Kayode Odunowo, Chairman of NARTO’s Lagos chapter, described the initiative as a welcome development that will elevate professional standards and enhance safety among haulage operators.

The association’s South-West Zonal Chairman, Kola Ogunyemi, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to modernising the transport sector and urged members to support the transition to CNG trucks.