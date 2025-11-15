Borno Ambush: Brigade Commander led troops back to base – Army

The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele. Credit: Nigerian Army.

Troops of the 25 Task Force Brigade have thwarted an ambush by terrorists around Wajiroko in Azir-Multe, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno, while returning from a routine patrol along the fringes of the Sambisa Forest.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele, on Saturday in Abuja.

Anele said the patrol team, led by the Commander of the 25 Task Force Brigade, Brig.-Gen. M. Uba, and reinforced by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), came under heavy fire from the terrorists.

She said the troops fought through the ambush with superior firepower, forcing the terrorists to flee in disarray.

Army spokesperson said that two soldiers and two CJTF members paid the supreme price in the encounter.

She said the Nigerian army had commiserated with the families of the fallen personnel, describing them as heroes who died in active service to the nation.

Anele also dismissed online reports alleging the abduction of the Brigade Commander, urging the public to disregard what she called fake news.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, praised the courage and resilience of the troops.

“He said their unwavering commitment in one of the country’s toughest theatres of operation remains a testament to the sacrifices made daily to keep Nigeria safe,” she added. (NAN)