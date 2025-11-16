Abia: ADC threatens legal action against Abaribe over alleged interference in party affairs

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- The African Democratic Congress,ADC, Abia state chapter, has threatened legal action against the senator representing Abia South zone ,Chief Enyinnaya Abaribe,over alleged interference in the affairs of the party in the state.

ADC stated that Abaribe who is not a member of the party has been convening party meetings and sponsoring a parallel executive committee against the leadership of the ADC in the state.

However,Media aide to the Senator,Mr. Uche Awom, told Vanguard that Abaribe will not respond to the allegations by the ADC.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Chiamaka Ohaka, the ADC further alleged that Abaribe who is not affiliated to the party,been undermining the leadership of the party in the state and warned him to desist from such actions or risk legal actions.

The party also warned the senator to immediately remove all affiliated agents and hired individuals posing as ADC members in the state within 48 hours.

It said;”For clarity, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe is not a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and is therefore not affiliated with any level of the party from the ward to the national level. He has never obtained a membership form, attended any meetings, or contributed financially to the growth of our party.

“Yet, in a brazen display of political impropriety, he has established fake parallel executives, improperly influenced vulnerable party officers, and propagated malicious falsehoods—all aimed at creating discontent and dismantling the legitimate structure of the ADC in Abia State.

“As a result of our State Executive Committee meeting, we wish to firmly warn Senator Abaribe to allow the ADC in Abia State to function without interference and also stop sowing discord with the intent to hijack the party for his selfish interest.

“Senator Abaribe is hereby cautioned to immediately cease and desist from any actions that could destabilize the African Democratic Congress in Abia State.

“Any further attempts to hold parallel meetings, issue false press statements, or present impostors as ADC officials in Abia State will be considered a direct attack on the integrity of the party.

“Senator Abaribe is not a registered member of the ADC and, as such, is a complete outsider. He lacks the authority to create discontent within the ADC. Just as a prospective tenant cannot dictate terms to a landlord, he has no power to interfere with the ADC’s operations.

“If Abaribe fail to heed this final warning,the ADC will initiate legal action against him for impersonation and criminal conspiracy and conducts likely to cause breach of peace.”