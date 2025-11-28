400-level UNIPORT student sentenced to death by hanging for killing, dismembering lover

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: A Rivers State High Court holden in Port Harcourt has convicted a 400-level student of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, Damain Okoligwe, of murder of his lover, Justina Otuene.

The court, however, sentenced Okoligwe to death by hanging for the killing and dismembering of his girlfriend, Justina.

Okoligwe, who was studying Petrochemical Engineering at UNIPORT had murdered his girlfriend, who is a 300-level student of Biochemistry Department of the same University on 20th of October, 2023.

The sentenced committed the crime at his apartment in Mgbuoba in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Okoligwe had dismembered her body and dumped the remains inside a wheelbarrow ready to dispose same before he was arrested.

In his judgment, Friday, the trial judge, Justice Chinwe Nsirim-Nwosu, held that the prosecution proved beyond responsible doubt, the three ingredients of case of murder against the Okoligwe.

Nsirim-Nwosu described the action of Okoligwe as intentional, composed, calculated, coordinated and evil, insisting that there was no contradiction in the evidence, hence a prove that Okoligwe, truly committed the crime.

The judge directed that Okoligwe should be hanged on his neck untill he is confirmed dead.

Speaking outside the courtroom, the prosecution, Charles Mbaba , expressed satisfaction with the judgment, adding that it would make the soul of the Justina to rest in peace.

He said the judgment will also serve as a deterrent to young people who think short cut is the possible way for survival.