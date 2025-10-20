Two sentenced to death by hanging for killing Kano varsity lecturer

By Bashir Bello

KANO — A Kano High Court has sentenced two men, Aliyu Hussaini and Amir Zakariyya, to death by hanging for the murder of a lecturer with the state-owned Northwest University, Kano, Buhari Imam.

The convicts were found guilty on a three-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery, and culpable homicide.

Delivering judgment, the presiding judge, Justice Fatima Adamu, held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“The action of the defendants shows total disregard for human life.

I hereby sentence the defendants to five years’ imprisonment each for conspiracy, 10 years’ imprisonment each for robbery without an option of fine, and death by hanging for culpable homicide.

May God have mercy on them,” Justice Adamu declared.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Barr. Lamido Sorondinki, told the court that the convicts committed the offence on June 11 at Sheka Sabuwar Abuja Quarters, Kano.

He said that at about 3:30 a.m. on the said date, the defendants conspired and armed themselves with dangerous weapons, including long knives and machetes.

“In the process, the defendants robbed the victim, Buhari Imam, of his mobile phone and caused his death by stabbing him in the stomach, thigh, and back,” Sorondinki stated.

The prosecution presented three witnesses and tendered medical reports and photographs of the deceased as exhibits.

However, the convicts denied committing the offence. Sorondinki noted that the offences contravened Sections 97(1), 298(c), and 221(a) of the Penal Code Laws of Kano State.

The defence counsel, Barr. Haruna Zakariyya, presented the convicts to testify in their defence and pleaded for leniency.