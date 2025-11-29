400-level UNIPORT student to die by hanging for murder of girlfriend

By Davies Iheamnachor

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has convicted a 400-level student of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Damain Okoligwe, for the murder of his lover, Justina Otuene.

The court sentenced Okoligwe to death by hanging for killing and dismembering his girlfriend, a 300-level Biochemistry student of the same institution, on October 20, 2023.

Okoligwe, who was studying Petrochemical Engineering, committed the crime at his apartment in Mgbuoba, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state. He dismembered Otuene’s body and placed the remains in a wheelbarrow, allegedly preparing to dispose of them before he was apprehended.

Delivering judgment on Friday, the trial judge, Justice Chinwe Nsirim-Nwosu, held that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt the three essential ingredients of murder against the accused.

Justice Nsirim-Nwosu described Okoligwe’s actions as “intentional, composed, calculated, coordinated, and evil,” stressing that there was no contradiction in the evidence presented, which clearly established his guilt.

The judge ordered that Okoligwe “be hanged by the neck until he is confirmed dead.”

Speaking outside the courtroom, the prosecuting counsel, Charles Mbaba, expressed satisfaction with the verdict.

“This judgment will make the soul of Justina rest in peace,” Mbaba said. “It will also serve as a deterrent to young people who think shortcuts are the way to survival.”