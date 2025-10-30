Zamfara gov’t commits to polio eradication

Polio kids victims

Dr Husaini Yakubu, Executive Secretary of the Zamfara Primary Healthcare Board, has reaffirmed the state government’s commitment and that of other partners to eradicating polio in the state.

Yakubu said this at the 2025 World Polio Day celebration held at the Emir of Gusau’s Palace on Saturday in Gusau.

The ceremony was attended by polio survivors, government officials, representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), among others.

Yakubu described the active participation in the polio and rubella vaccination by the stakeholders in the state as a welcome development.

He attributed the successes recorded in the fight against polio in the state to the active collaboration between the state government and partners.

Yakubu also commended Gov. Dauda Lawal for declaring a state of emergency in the health sector.

According to him, various measures taken by the state government and support from stakeholders had resulted in the successes recorded in the fight against polio in the state.

“Despite the challenges of insecurity, the state has maintained its polio-free status.

“We will continue to collaborate with partners and all stakeholders to ensure children in the state are strongly protected from killer diseases.

“The state government will continue to pay all required counterpart funding for various healthcare development programmes,” Yakubu said.

In his remarks, the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim-Bello, promised the Emirate’s continued support for polio eradication in the state.

Represented by the Secretary of the emirate, Sambo Sambo, it would continue to mobilise religious and community leaders toward polio eradication.

“We are ready to continue collaborating with the state government, WHO, UNICEF, and other partners to maintain the successes recorded in polio eradication in the state.

“We will continue to engage our subjects and sensitise them on the significance of the health benefits of polio vaccination.

“We are achieving success in sensitising our subjects, and we are seeing more acceptance of polio and measles vaccination exercises from parents and communities.

“Our people are responding to all activities, and they obey all the directives given by the emirate, which has led to various successes recorded,” Ibrahim said.