Yu visits to reaffirm commitment to Nigerian market

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

In a landmark visit that underscores the growing importance of Nigeria to JAC Motors’ global expansion strategy, a top official of JAC Motors International, General Manager Oscar Yu, paid an official visit to Elizade JAC Autoland Limited, the sole distributor of JAC’s passenger, commercial and light-duty vehicles in Nigeria.

The visit highlighted the deepening collaboration between both organizations and their shared vision of delivering world-class vehicles tailored to the Nigerian market.

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Oscar Yu, expressed the company’s strong confidence in Nigeria’s automotive potential stating that: “Nigeria is one of our most important markets in Africa. We are here to reaffirm our long-term commitment, strengthen our partnership with Elizade JAC Autoland, and ensure that Nigerian customers enjoy cutting-edge mobility solutions that combine durability, affordability, and modern technology.”

The visit also provided an opportunity to review strategies for expanding market share, enhancing after-sales service, and introducing more innovative models that suit the needs of Nigerian customers.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of Elizade JAC Autoland Limited, Mr. Demola Ade-Ojo, described the visit as a significant boost to the brand’s growth in Nigeria: “This visit from JAC Motors International is a powerful testament to their trust in us and the Nigerian market.

Together, we are committed to not only providing Nigerians with high-quality vehicles but also ensuring excellent after-sales service, spare parts availability, and customer satisfaction at every touchpoint.”

The strategic partnership between JAC Motors International and Elizade JAC Autoland has already yielded impressive results, with the introduction of best-selling models such as the JAC T9 Pickup, JS8 Pro, and the 1.5 Ton CNG truck, which are fast becoming popular among Nigerian customers seeking durability, versatility, efficiency and style.

The visit sets the stage for even greater innovation, investment, and customer-focused initiatives aimed at solidifying JAC’s position as one of Nigeria’s most reliable automobile brands.