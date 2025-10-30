Yilwatda inaugurates training on e-registration in Kaduna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday inaugurated the E-Registration Train-the-Trainers Refresher Training for the North-West Zone in Kaduna, marking another step in the party’s digital transformation drive.

The National Chairman of APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, unveiled the training, emphasising the party’s determination to modernise its membership management and strengthen internal democracy.

Yilwatda, who was represented by the Deputy National Chairman (North), Dr Ali Dalori, declared the training open, describing it as a critical step towards preparing the party for future elections.

“I am happy to witness the unveiling of this Northwest E-Registration Training in Kaduna. I have learned much here, and we must now prepare our structures for the 2023–2027 political cycle,” the chairman said.

In his address, the Coordinating Governor of the APC North-West Zone, Gov. Uba Sani, represented by the Secretary to the Kaduna State Government, Dr. Abdulkadir Mayere, commended the party for the initiative.

He described the exercise as a timely intervention to equip trainers and registration officials with the technical and soft skills required for efficient implementation of the membership registration drive.

“This training comes at a crucial time to ensure that all participants can effectively engage in the e-registration exercise.

“It reflects our collective commitment to innovation, accountability, and inclusion,” Sani said.

He stated that the nationwide digital registration, initiated earlier in the year, exemplified the APC’s visionary leadership and would help consolidate its strength at the grassroots.

The Governor highlighted Kaduna State’s success in e-governance, citing the Kaduna Smart City Project and the Open Government Partnership (OGP) as examples of the administration’s digital achievements.

“We are committed to digitizing governance to promote transparency and citizen participation.

“I urge participants to handle this assignment with integrity, as accurate and inclusive registration will strengthen our party’s legitimacy,” Sani added.

The National Organising Secretary of the APC, Alhaji Muhammad Argungu, described the training as part of the party’s ongoing journey toward innovation, inclusion, and data-driven administration.

“Under the leadership of our National Chairman, Prof. Yilwatda, and with the support of President Bola Tinubu, we are building a party that is smart, transparent, and accessible.

“Every APC member must be visible, verifiable, and valuable,” Argungu said.

He said the e-registration process was designed to redefine political participation by creating a credible and sustainable membership register that enhances internal democracy and planning.

Also speaking, Lord Mayor Emma Eneukwu, Deputy National Chairman (South) and Chairman of the APC E-Registration Organising Committee, said the training covered seven states of the North-West: Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Jigawa.

“This digital registration requires members to present their NIN and INEC registration number to ensure that only genuine and verifiable voters are captured. It will make our membership database authentic and reliable,” Eneukwu said.

He explained that the new digital process would replace the manual system, enabling easy data access, improved accuracy, and the inclusion of youth, women, and persons with disabilities.

Earlier, the Kaduna State APC Chairman, retired Air Commodore Mr Emmanuel Jekada, commended the national leadership for initiating the programme, describing it as timely and strategic ahead of the next election cycle.

“This programme could not have come at a better time. It is important that all participants take it seriously because they will step down the training to other members across local governments,” he said.

The National Vice Chairman (North-West), Alhaji Garba Muhammad, urged the participants to ensure full mobilisation of party members for the e-registration exercise in their respective states.

“The North-West remains the largest APC zone with seven states. It is our collective duty to maintain that standard and ensure every genuine member is captured in the digital register,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training, which brought together representatives from across the seven North-West states, featured technical sessions on digital tools, data protection, and grassroots mobilization strategies.

NAN also reports that the APC’s e-registration initiative aims to digitize its membership records nationwide, enhance data integrity, and improve party planning and communication ahead of the 2027 general elections.

