Women’s leadership, faith dominate NHN Network’s 10th retreat

By Aishat Aliu

The NHN Women Network has announced plans to host its 10th Annual Women’s Retreat across two cities, Doha, Qatar, and Shanghai, China, from October 13 to 23, 2025, as part of efforts to deepen its decade-long commitment to empowering women through faith, leadership, and personal development.

Themed “The Total Woman: Building a Confident and Secured Woman,” the retreat is expected to draw participants from several countries for 10 days of spiritual reflection, mentorship, and discussions on how women can navigate contemporary challenges while pursuing purposeful living.

Founder of the network and Chief Executive Officer of NHN Couture, Dr. Nkechi Harry Ngonadi, said the anniversary event would focus on self-discovery, resilience, and mental wellness, alongside sessions on faith, leadership, and economic empowerment.

She explained that the theme reflects the organization’s vision of helping women rediscover their identity, strengthen their confidence, and build inner security through faith and self-awareness.

“The total woman is one who understands her divine purpose and operates in strength, grace, and confidence,” Ngonadi said. “In today’s world, where women face multifaceted pressures, our goal is to provide a platform for reflection, renewal, and empowerment.”

Since its inception, the NHN Women Network has engaged in outreach initiatives including funding school fees for children in eight Nigerian states, building rural churches, supporting missionaries, and assisting with hospital bills and small business grants. The organization also runs NHN The Warroom, a faith-based prayer and intercession platform aimed at spiritual and social transformation.

The 2025 retreat will feature a lineup of speakers drawn from ministry, media, and entrepreneurship, including Pastors Kingsley and Mildred Okonkwo, Pastor Eno Jerry, Rev. Christie Bature, Dr. Stephen Akintayo, Mrs. Tara Fela-Durotoye, and veteran journalist Dr. Reuben Abati, among others.

Participants will engage in workshops and plenary sessions covering topics such as leadership, mental health, financial literacy, and personal growth, designed to help women strengthen their roles in their homes, workplaces, and communities.

Over the past decade, the NHN Women Network has reached millions through its social media platforms and faith-based initiatives, positioning itself as a prominent voice in women’s advocacy and empowerment through Christian values.

Ngonadi said the organization’s 10th retreat would not only celebrate its achievements but also renew its mission of “building women who are spiritually rooted, emotionally balanced, and economically empowered.”