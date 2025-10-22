Wike, Elumelu seek greater investments to tackle poverty

Wike

.As FCTA hosts 2nd Abuja Business & Investment Expo

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has called on local and international investors to take advantage of the abundant opportunities in the nation’s capital to drive sustainable growth and development.

Wike made the appeal on Tuesday at the opening of the 2nd Abuja Business and Investment Expo (ABIEXPO 2025) held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja. The event was organized by the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA through its investment arm, the Abuja Investments Company Limited AICL.

Represented by the Minister of State for the FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, Wike reaffirmed the Administration’s commitment to making Abuja not just the political capital of Nigeria but a model of sustainable economic growth on the continent.

“As Abuja symbolizes Nigeria’s aspirations, our mission, supported by Mr. President, is to make it a safe, investment-friendly city that empowers all citizens,” he said.

The Minister noted that the summit’s theme, “Empowering Sustainable Growth: Unlocking Potentials in Emerging Markets,” reflects the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which focuses on inclusive development, infrastructure expansion, and job creation.

He said the Administration is prioritizing infrastructural development to link satellite towns, area councils, and rural communities to the city centre, adding that such projects are essential for industrialization and economic diversification.

Wike commended the AICL for organizing what he described as a “strategic and forward-looking platform” that brings together investors, innovators, and development partners to explore opportunities for shared prosperity.

“The FCT Administration remains steadfast in building a sustainable, flourishing capital city and enhancing Nigeria’s position on the continental and global stage,” he added.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, urged African investors to prioritize local investments, stressing that the continent’s economic future must be shaped by Africans themselves.

“Make your money, but please bring it home and invest locally,” Elumelu said. “It will be a disservice to make so much and then keep the money in economies that are already developed.”

He emphasized that Africa’s economic transformation “will not be written in boardrooms in Washington or London but right here in Africa, in Nigeria, in Abuja – and it will be written by Africans.”

Elumelu also underscored the importance of collaboration between government and the private sector to tackle poverty, saying, “Poverty anywhere is a threat to all of us everywhere.”

He revealed that the Tony Elumelu Foundation has supported 24,000 young Africans with training and a non-refundable $5,000 seed grant, including 641 beneficiaries from the FCT.

In her remarks, the Group Managing Director/CEO of AICL, Ambassador Maureen Tamuno, said the Expo aligns with the vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to boost investor confidence, stabilize the micro-economy and promote sustainable development.

She disclosed that this year’s edition attracted investors, entrepreneurs and policymakers from within and outside Nigeria, including delegates from South Africa, the United Kingdom, Canada and Botswana.

“ABIEXPO 2025 marks the next chapter of Abuja’s transformation into a resilient, globally competitive city,” Tamuno stated.

She added that the event features a dedicated Youth Day and Women’s Day to promote inclusion and connect innovators with investors.