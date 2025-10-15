Why I quit PDP for APC —Mbah

Governor Mbah

•We’ve resolved to end fragmented politics in S-East

•Move is not for personal gain or ambition

•Shettima, Akpabio, Yilwatda, APC govs, others storm Enugu

By Clifford Ndujihe, Anayo Okoli & Dennis Agbo

THE last People’s Democratic Party, PDP, governor in the South-East, Peter Mbah of Enugu State, yesterday, dumped the party in style and berthed in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Indeed, all roads led to Enugu, the South-East zonal headquarters, as President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, and a host of APC governors, senators, and leaders stormed the city to give Mbah a royal reception.

Ruling out personal gain or ambition for his action, Governor Mbah, who defected with all elected PDP officials and leaders in Enugu, said it was a collective political family decision.

Indeed, his immediate predecessors, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Sullivan Chime, and former Senate President Ken Nnamani were at the packed Okpara Square venue of the reception, which wrapped up a series of defection activities that started at the Government House earlier in the day.

Roll call

On hand to welcome Mbah were Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu, Senate President God’swill Akpabio; Prof Nentawe Yilwatda; Governors Hope Uzodimma (Imo); Abdul Rahman Abdulrasaz (Kwara); Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi); and Usman Ododo (Kogi); Senator Dave Umahi, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Rochas Okorocha; Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator Adams Oshiomhole; House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abass; Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu; and former governors of Enugu State – Sullivan Chine and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi among others.

Mbah said the entire PDP political family of Enugu State had migrated to the APC,adding that it was a historic day that the stakeholders ended fragmented politics in the South-East to forge a strong alliance with the centre.

He assured that his achievements would continue at a faster pace because APC is a strong platform that would enable him to accelerate his achievements.

The various APC leaders took turns to welcome Mbah.

Speaking, APC National Chairman, Yilwatda, urged Mbah to accommodate and carry all party stakeholders in Enugu along.

Vice President Shettima said it was good that Mbah, who he said is the leader of the APC in Enugu, had joined the ruling party, £Tomorrow is here and tomorrow is in APC.”

Shettima stated that the South East indigenes are resilient and industrious people who, unfortunately, have suffered political marginalization, but that with their now mainstreaming in the national politics, the previous marginalisation has become a thing of the past.

Shettima said: “Igbo are the Jews of Nigeria and very mobile people, sadly, one of the greatest parts of Nigeria has been on the margin of national politics; but with the coming of Governors Mbah, Uzodimma, and Nwifuru, Ndigbo have come to the mainstream.”

The Vice President stated that, henceforth, Governor Mbah has become the leader of the APC in Enugu State, adding that everything planned for the South East would now get to Enugu State.

Earlier at the Government House, Governor Peter Mbah said the decision to join the ruling APC was not for personal gain but a collective decision for the good of the people.

According to Mbah, although he takes responsibility for the decision but it was a collective decision that will benefit Ndi Enugu.

“What matters to the people of Enugu is good governance; it does not matter if it is the umbrella or the broom”, he said, adding that “we have identified a stronger platform that will serve the people better.”

The governor said his decision was not “a betrayal or abandonment of the mandate of the people but taking the mandate where it“will serve the people optimally, a stronger platform.”

Mbah, who spoke on media chat, said: “The decision is more about the people, not personal.

“For me, it is about what serves the best interest of Ndi Enugu; it is a collective decision for the good of the people.”

Earlier in his address to the people of Enugu on his formal declaration for APC, the governor told them, “Today, after a long reflection, we have made the decision to leave the PDP and join the All Progressives Congress.”

The governor, who entitled his speech ” Charting a new course: transition from PDP to APC”, said: “Today, I stand before you to announce a break from the past, and to share a decision that will shape the road ahead. This concerns our values, how we organize ourselves politically, and how we secure the future of our projects and our people.

“For nearly 3 decades, the PDP and the people of Enugu walked side by side, united by shared purpose. Together, we built relationships that will always matter to me personally and to this state.

“Yet, leadership sometimes demands difficult -even painful -decisions in the service of higher principles and goals. And there always comes a time when everyone must make a bold choice to determine their destiny.

“Today, after a long reflection, we have made the decision to leave the PDP and join the All Progressives Congress.

“This is no whimsical decision. It’s a collective move by the political family in Enugu State, comprising members of the National Assembly, members of the State House of Assembly, the State Executive Council, all the Local Government Chairmen and Councillors, all political appointees, and over 80% of party executives.

“Over the past months, I have thought carefully about the path forward. In the end, after much soul searching and discussion, I have concluded that we must stand for the principles and institutions that honour transparency, trust, and above all – the people we serve.

“For decades, the South East – especially Enugu – has stood firmly behind the PDP, showing loyalty that shaped the party’s success.

“Yet despite this history, our voices were too often disregarded when it mattered most.

“It has therefore become necessary to seek affiliation where our interests as a region are represented in the form of fair partnership.

“We are not moving from a place of resentment or fear. We are confident of our future.

“We have no axe to grind, no personal point to make. But fairness, respect, and integrity must guide our choices for that future to be ours.

“Today, in joining the APC, we are embracing a visionary partnership.

“I have found in His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, not just a leader of our nation, but a partner in purpose, a man with the courage to look beyond today and make the tough choices that secure lasting prosperity for tomorrow.

“Together, we share a conviction that transformation must be bold and disruptive – that roads, railways, and airlines must stretch out from the heart of the South East; that Enugu’s promise, its security, its schools, its hospitals, its markets, its communities – must be reinforced.

“The President has shown not only interest, but a deep and vested commitment to Enugu, one that recognizes our region as a pillar of national progress.”

He thanked Enugu people for their support of his administration and assured them of a better future, saying, “You gave us that faith. Together, with your vote of confidence, we have achieved remarkable progress.”