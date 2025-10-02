Why I accepted renaming of National Theatre after me – Soyinka

Prof Wole Soyinka

Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka has said he accepted the renaming of the National Theatre in Lagos after him with mixed emotions.

Speaking at the reopening and re-dedication of the refurbished building, Soyinka reflected on his longstanding opposition to the appropriation of public monuments in Nigeria.

The National Theatre, located in Iganmu, Lagos, has been renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts by President Bola Tinubu.

Soyinka, who has often spoken against naming public buildings and roads after individuals or past leaders, said.

“I have been guilty of saying other people do not merit this kind of monumental dedication, and then I had to stand up in public and watch my name being put up as yet another appropriator. It just didn’t seem well with me.”

“I accepted this honour with mixed feelings. First of all, I’m notorious for having criticised any appropriations. Personal appropriations of public monuments by some of our past leaders, which would end up that everything is named after them.

“I’ll be modest, given the general estimate, to say that about 25 percent of monuments, whether they are buildings or roads in particular in this country, are well and truly deserved.”

Reflecting on the history of Nigerian theatre and pioneers such as Hubert Ogunde and opera composer Adam Fiberesima, Soyinka said he ultimately concluded that “somebody has to carry the can.”

The playwright shared a nostalgic connection to the National Theatre, recalling its original construction during the military era and its significance during FESTAC ’77.

He lamented the building’s decline over the years, at one point describing it as “irredeemable” and “like a slum.”

“I have another reason, which is nostalgia. I remember this building was first erected during the military regime. We had FESTAC ‘77 in this very hall. It’s a different hall completely, it’s nothing like what that building became over the years,” he said.

“Degraded to such an extent that when Lagos was celebrating its 50 years anniversary and we looked for a hub, a centre of activities which would take place elsewhere, one of the places we visited was here, which is now transformed.

“I took one look at it and when the governor and his team wanted to come back to take a second look, I said you go without me. I said I would advise you, get somebody secretly, plant a bomb, and blow it up.

“It was irredeemable. I said ‘it’s not just a desert, it was a slum’.”

Soyinka praised the transformation of the building, noting, “If eating one’s word produces a morsel like this, then it’s a very tasty set of words.”

Vanguard News