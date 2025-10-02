Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu canvass unity as renovated National Theatre reopens

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday night reassured Nigerians that the country would not split but would remain united and grow into a strong, vibrant economy under his watch.

He appealed to Nigerians to stop painting a negative picture of the country.

Tinubu spoke at the inauguration of the newly renovated National Arts Theatre at Iganmu, Lagos.

The renovation of the National Theatre was undertaken by the CBN and the Bankers’ Committee in partnership with the Lagos State Government and Federal Government.

Tinubu had renamed the edifice in July 2024 as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts in honour of the Nobel Laureate.

He also urged Nigerians to boldly and proudly project the nation’s image positively and build it together in unity.

Tinubu recalled the beauty of the National Theatre and how it was used to project Nigeria’s rich culture before its degeneration.

He also recalled how the world gathered in the edifice to celebrate FESTAC 77.

The president called for an endowment funding policy for the newly inaugurated complex, promising to be a contributor.

He commended Soyinka, whom he described as one of the most talented and creative minds.

The president said Soyinka deserved the monument to be named after him for his contribution to nation building and fight for freedom.

He said he enjoyed the evening celebrating both the nation’s independence and the inauguration in a relaxed atmosphere promoting the nation’s rich culture and heritage.

Tinubu thanked the CBN governor, the Bankers’ Committee and other stakeholders for the actualisation of the revamp.

On his part, Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso explained the efforts that went into the project that was approved by the government in 2020.

He praised Tinubu’s vision that transformed the project from restoration into a symbol of national renewal.

“By renaming the National Arts Theatre as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts in July 2024, His Excellency charted a bold course to place creativity at the heart of Nigeria’s renaissance,” he said.

Cardoso disclosed that the president directed that the centre must be ready for the historic Independence Day anniversary.

“He underscored culture’s role not only in preserving our heritage but also in projecting Nigeria’s influence on the global stage.

“Today, the results stand as a testament to that foresight and to the power of purposeful leadership,” he said.

Cardoso said CBN, the Bankers’ Committee, the Lagos State Government, and the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy came together with a shared purpose to deliver the project.

He said the Bankers’ Committee alone committed N68 billion to the project and appealed to Nigerians to take ownership of the edifice.

Cardoso said Nigeria’s creative industries are engines of growth, with the potential to generate billions in annual revenue while creating millions of jobs.

“Yet, beyond economics, culture is about identity, pride, and the very soul of a nation.

“With this restoration, we’re investing in our youth, in our stories, and in Nigeria’s rightful place on the global stage,” he said.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State described the project as the heartbeat of the nation’s costume for development.

Sanwo-Olu said unity held sway 50 years ago in the same hall when Lagos hosted the FESTAC 77.

“It was here that we showed what was possible when culture led the way, when art became the language of unity.

“That same spirit lives here today. This historic festival took place here in this very complex,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu thanked the president for gracing the reopening on the special occasion of the nation’s independence anniversary.

He said the state was proud to be a key stakeholder and a partner in the project and had developed infrastructure, including the Blue Line Metro train with a dedicated facility at the theatre. (NAN)