Tinubu: Stop negative talk, National Theatre revival shows Nigeria will succeed

By Babajide Komolafe

LAGOS— President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Wednesday, urged Nigerians to stop speaking negatively about the country, declaring that Nigeria is a nation of proud, confident, and dedicated people destined for success.

Speaking at the reopening of the renovated National Theatre, now the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, which coincided with the nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary,

Tinubu said the landmark’s revival was proof that the country could overcome setbacks and achieve greatness.

“Let’s believe in Nigeria, let’s put this country first. If you have a bad dream, forget it—Nigeria will succeed,” the President told the gathering, adding: “This is the giant of Africa; it won’t fall, it won’t disintegrate in my hands.”

Tinubu said the theatre’s rebirth must create jobs and expand opportunities in the creative economy. He directed CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, and the Bankers’ Committee to set up an endowment fund, pledging his own contribution.

“The worst is over; we have turned the corner. With proper management, prosperity will come,” he assured.

Investment in youths

Speaking at the event, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said the transformation of the National Arts Theatre into the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts is a strategic investment in Nigeria’s youths, Nigeria’s stories and rightful place on the global cultural stage

The CBN Governor explained that the ₦68 billion funding from the Bankers’ Committee was not corporate social responsibility but a deliberate stake in the creative economy.

“This is more than a building; it is an investment in our youths, in our stories, and in Nigeria’s rightful place on the global stage,” he said.

He recalled the Theatre’s FESTAC ’77 legacy, years of neglect, and its revival into a modern hub with world-class performance halls, cinemas, galleries, and upgraded facilities.

He commended President Bola Tinubu, Lagos State, and cultural partners, urging that the Centre remain a beacon of creativity and national pride.

Soyinka hails Bankers’ Committee

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has applauded the Bankers’ Committee for championing the transformation of the National Arts Theatre, describing it as a landmark rebirth of Nigeria’s cultural pride.

Soyinka said he accepted the honour with mixed feelings, warning against the indiscriminate naming of monuments after leaders. He recalled challenging a past ruler for dedicating a public space to “a brutal dictator.”

The playwright lamented the neglect of Africa’s theatre pioneers but praised those who turned the once-derelict complex into a world-class hub. With humour, he recalled how poor design once “nearly electrocuted actors” during performances.

Soyinka thanked President Bola Tinubu, Lagos State, and the Bankers’ Committee, urging that the revived theatre remain a stage for African creativity, unity, and global cultural expression.

Landmark in Cultural

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has hailed the restoration of the National Arts Theatre, now renamed the Wole Soyinka Center for Culture and Creative Arts, as a landmark in Nigeria’s cultural revival.

Sanwo-Olu said the theatre, once host to FESTAC ’77 but later abandoned, has been restored through federal, state, and private collaboration. He described it as a foundation for future creative possibilities and a global hub for culture.

The renaming honours Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, while Sanwo-Olu praised Tinubu’s support, calling the edifice a beacon of unity, pride, and Nigeria’s artistic rebirth.