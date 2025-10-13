Why Africa needs a continental alliance to build homegrown democracy — Oby Ezekwesili

By Nnasom David

The Africa Conference 2025 opened in Abuja on October 2, bringing together political leaders, policy experts, and civic activists from across the continent to address what organisers described as Africa’s “wicked problem” — the leadership crisis hindering the continent’s development.

Centred on the theme “Building a Unique African Democracy Rooted in Continental Values,” the conference called for the expansion of the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG) model across Africa as a blueprint for ethical leadership and institutional reform.

Delegates from Ghana, The Gambia, Senegal, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, and Kenya attended the event, underscoring the growing Pan-African momentum behind the initiative.

Founder of #FixPolitics and the SPPG, Dr. Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili, outlined the vision behind the conference, explaining that it seeks to promote democratic principles that ensure good governance, prosperity, and resilience through inclusion and equity.

She emphasized that the SPPG represents the practical expression of the #FixPolitics research agenda, bringing together like-minded reformers across Africa who are committed to reimagining governance.

Chair of #FixPolitics, Mr. Frank Nweke II, noted that the initiative stands out because it systematically addresses Africa’s leadership challenges. “We are training leaders, advocating for reforms in the right institutions, and, more importantly, scaling across the continent,” he said.

Cameroonian politician and CEO of Strategies, Kah Walla, described the conference as a strategic platform to connect democratic movements and leaders across Africa.

“The strategy is how to bring together all those disruptive movements, all those who are thinking and acting for democracy in Africa, to share their experiences, learn from one another, and tackle the complex governance problems we all face,” she explained.

Walla revealed that the movement is rapidly expanding, with a vision to extend the SPPG model to 20 African nations, describing it as activating a “sleeper cell for good governance.”

Delegates echoed a shared vision of unity and collective responsibility in shaping Africa’s democratic future. Hon. Fatoumatta Njai, a Member of Parliament from The Gambia, emphasized the importance of continental solidarity.

“I don’t only see myself as a Gambian. I see myself as an African, because it’s only as Africans that we can fix our continent. If we stand alone, we stand weak. But if we stand together, we can,” she said.

A delegate from Burkina Faso shared a moving account of his country’s political situation, noting that democracy has been suspended and that his colleague, Ousmane Lankwande, has been abducted for seven months.

Bunmi Lawson, Co-Coordinating Chair of WSG 3 under #FixPolitics, stressed the need to integrate cultural context into Africa’s democratic evolution. “There’s something about our values and culture that we must infuse into democracy so that it truly works for all of us,” she said.

The Africa Conference 2025 concluded its opening session with high-level discussions on actionable steps to ensure that democratic principles are not only upheld but also adapted to reflect Africa’s unique values, realities, and aspirations.