We’re not cultists, S’Court Justice, Agim declares

Ejembi Eko, Ajulo, others urge revival of integrity, discipline in legal profession

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Supreme Court Justice, Emmanuel Agim, has dismissed insinuations that judges belong to secret cults, declaring instead that integrity and godly conscience remain the bedrock of the judiciary.

Justice Agim made the clarification on Friday at the Legacy Dialogue 2.0 organized by the Johnny Again SAN (JASAN) Foundation in Abuja, with the theme “Institutionalization of Mentorship in the Legal Profession: A Strategic Blueprint for Professional Development.”

In a moving reflection on the state of ethics in the legal profession, Justice Agim said he found it absurd when people accused judges of belonging to cults.

“I have a conscience. Otherwise, I should not be going to Holy Trinity Parish or even praying if I don’t have a conscience. God is my protection, my fortress and my refuge. You cannot be evil and expect God to be all of that to you. But whenever I say this, a friend of mine would say, ‘I thought they said you (justices) all belong to cults.’ It is not so. We are ordinary human beings”, he stated.

The jurist lamented what he described as the erosion of character and professional integrity in today’s legal practice.

“When I was a lawyer, we had cases already settled by law and you knew what your opposing counsel would say. But today, people go to court to win, not to get justice.

“Poor readership, poor knowledge of law – that’s our problem today. Some lawyers hold judgments in their hands but don’t read them. They go on television to spew ignorance so loudly and with audacity. It is a shame”, he declared.

Justice Agim, who disclosed he had delivered over 600 judgments, said it was impossible to understand the reasoning of a judge without studying the judgment itself.

“If a lawyer knows the law, it is very difficult for him to be unethical. If a judge knows the law, it is very difficult for him to be corrupt. But ignorance is bliss,” he declared.

Delivering the keynote address, former Supreme Court Justice, Ejembi Eko lamented the lack of structured mentorship in the legal profession, warning that the future of law in Nigeria was at risk if younger practitioners were not properly guided.

Represented by Justice Mabel T. Segun-Bello of the Federal High Court, the retired jurist said; “We multiplied numbers without multiplying mentors. Any profession that leaves its young ones unguided and unguarded loses its future”.

Justice Eko advocated the establishment of a National Mentorship Council for lawyers to coordinate mentorship, professional ethics, and continuing education across the bar and the bench.

President and Founder of JASAN Foundation, Johnny Agim, SAN said his team remain committed to fostering excellence in the legal profession through Mentorship and Sponsorship by creating a network of 500 well-rounded young lawyers poised to drive positive change in the legal profession by taking the rank of silk or becoming Judges of Courts of Records in the next 10 years in the midterm and to becoming institutions in themselves in no distant future.

“As an Advocate that is passionate about legal reforms in order to build a lasting legacy that is preparing young platform for promoting mentorship, sponsorship, reforms and advocacy within the legal profession has generations of lawyers for excellence, #TheLegacy Dialogue, as our flagship annual thought leadership become one veritable tool in achieving that goal by bringing together legal experts, academics, and stakeholders with the aim of exploring innovative approaches to mentorship and sponsorship in the legal profession.

“The maiden edition laid a solid foundation for dialogue on the future of law and professional identity formation, underscoring the pivotal role of strategic sponsorship and mentorship in shaping the legal profession.

“At the inauguration in 2024, the JASAN Foundation N1 Billion Endowment Fund for Legal Education Sponsorship and Scholarship was launched, as well as the unveiling of our transgenerational logo. I am happy to report that the seed sown in 2024 just a year ago has already sprouted as the students awarded scholarship by our Foundation got admitted into the Nigerian Law School and it is our plan that after their Call to Bar in a few months time, they would all be admitted into our Mentorship”, he added.

In his address, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN, who also chairs the Nigerian Bar Association NBA Mentorship Committee, called for the institutionalization of mentorship as a matter of national importance within the legal community.

Ajulo said mentorship must evolve beyond informal relationships to become a structured and sustainable system that nurtures excellence and preserves the values of integrity and discipline that once defined the profession.

“The theme of our gathering is not merely a discussion point; it is a call to arms. Mentorship is not just a duty; it is a profound responsibility we owe to our future leaders”, said Ajulo.

He urged senior lawyers and jurists to deliberately guide younger colleagues, stressing that “success is not measured solely by personal achievement but by the impact we have on others.”

Ajulo praised the JASAN Foundation for its role in advancing mentorship and professional growth, particularly through the Indigent Scholarship Programme and the Legacy500 Elite Mentorship Platform, which he described as “lifelines for aspiring lawyers.”

He challenged young lawyers to uphold ethical standards, read more deeply, and build their careers on integrity rather than shortcuts.

“The road ahead may be filled with challenges, but know this: you are not alone. We, your mentors and predecessors, are here to support you and open doors that may seem closed,” he assured.

The Legacy Dialogue 2.0, held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, brought together legal luminaries, judges, senior advocates, and young lawyers to deliberate on how to institutionalize mentorship as a tool for restoring excellence and ethical standards in the Nigerian legal profession.