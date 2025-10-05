We want hospitals, not stadiums – Protest in Morocco ahead of 2030 World Cup

Morocco’s plan to build the world’s largest football stadium ahead of co-hosting the 2030 World Cup has sparked nationwide protests, with many accusing the government of misplaced priorities.

“I am protesting because I want my country to be better. I don’t want to leave Morocco, and I don’t want to resent my country for choosing to stay,” said 25-year-old communications manager Hajar Belhassan.

The youth-led movement, Gen Z 212, organized via Discord and TikTok, began demonstrations on 27 September across 10 cities under slogans like “No World Cup, health comes first” and “We want hospitals not football stadiums.”

Their demands include free quality education, affordable housing, better healthcare, job creation, and adopting English as the second language. Anger grew after eight women died in a poorly equipped maternity ward in Agadir last month, exposing deep flaws in Morocco’s healthcare system.

Police have arrested over 400 protesters, with three deaths reported after violent clashes in Lqliaa. “It breaks my heart to see young, educated and peaceful people faced with arbitrary arrests,” Ms. Belhassan said.

One protester, Hakim, 23, added: “My father had a stroke… If we didn’t have savings for private care, he would’ve died. What am I gaining from a country that is not providing healthcare or education?”

Authorities say the protests have injured 260 police officers and 20 demonstrators. Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch has expressed openness to dialogue, but protesters insist they will continue until “concrete change” is seen.

While many Moroccans remain proud to host the World Cup, Ms. Belhassan summed up the movement’s sentiment: “We love football, it is in our blood. But we are missing the foundations. Sure, let’s build stadiums, but let’s also build our education and health systems.”

