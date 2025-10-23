Varsity lecturer killed by ‘hit and run’ driver in Kogi

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kogi has confirmed the killing of a female lecturer by a hit-and-run driver in the state.

Mr Tenimu Etuku, FRSC Sector Commander, who confirmed the demise of the lecturer of the Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Mrs Kemi Emmanue, described her death as very sad and unfortunate.

Mrs Emmanuel was a well-respected and admired lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts of the university.

Etuku said that the accident occurred around 3.30p.m. on Wednesday, when the lecturer fell off a commercial motorcycle, a.k.a. Okada, when hit by a running truck along the highway at Crusher in Lokoja metropolis.

“When the accident happened, our rescue operation team responded timely and quickly rushed the victim to Kogi State Specialist Hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary, ” he said.

He expressed shock over the attitude of the said okada rider, who reportedly zoomed off under the guise of chasing the said hit-and-run truck.

The sector commander cautioned okada riders against contesting with enclosed vehicles on the highway to avoid such unfortunate incidents and save the lives of innocent passengers.