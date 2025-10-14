Uzodimma Connect: Imo’s infrastructural bridge building and inter-state collaboration

Gov Uzodimma

By SIMON EBEGBULEM

While the cacophony of uncertain proportion continue to envelop idle minds, a silent revolution is metamorphosing and rapidly taking shape at sub national levels in Nigeria, thanks to unrelenting zeal and efforts by the Governor Hope Uzodimma administration at building bridges of infrastructural rebound both within the South-South and across the Niger.

Towards this direction, the Imo State Government, through the Ministry of Works and Infrastructural Development, last week, played host to a high powered government delegation from Sokoto State, who were on ground to take in the marvel of an edifice that has variously been described as first of a kind on our shores.

The high calibre delegation came down to Imo State, for a facility tour of the breathtaking, gigantic and state of the art newly inaugurated Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Center (EIICC) Owerri.

Governor Uzodimma had once again broken barriers, delivering on a masterpiece, as attested to by members of the delegation from Sokoto State, who were in Owerri, the Imo State capital, to explore, understudy and have a first-hand feel of the EIICC, a magnificent architectural wonder ranking shoulder high with any of its type anywhere around the globe.

Unlike in time past, where the roofs of newly unveiled public centres soon came crashing down; when the good people of Imo State were served with deceit, governments failing to walk their talk, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma delivered on a world class edifice worthy of its name.

The visit of an official delegation from far away Sokoto State on a tour of the facility speaks volumes in itself, aside those of other people from far and near who continue to troop in day after day, to have a feel of the latest wonder facility in Imo State.

To be certain, the newly commissioned Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre, Owerri, a project designed and executed by local Imo State indigenes, and officially commissioned on September 30, 2025, is a World Class facility with capacity for 6,000-persons. Among other of its features are: a main hall, underground conference halls, two smaller conference halls and a banquet-style arena.

Locally conceived and constructed by an indigenous contractor, focus was on quality and sophistication, including an advanced, mild and skin-friendly air-conditioning system. It is capable of hosting major International events.

The official commissioning was personally graced by the President and Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), who flew in to identify with Senator Hope Uzodimma, and the administration’s ‘Shared Prosperity’ agenda.

The President’s visit to Imo for the commissioning of the EIICC and other landmark projects, including the Assumpta Twin Flyover and the Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia Federal Road, highlighted their impact.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who during the events commended Governor Hope Uzodimma’s commitment to governance, urged the people of the state to remain hopeful, highlighting that their sacrifices were beginning to yield the desired results.

In that most significant demonstration of inter-state collaboration and knowledge sharing, the high-powered delegation from Sokoto, led by Engr. Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo, former Deputy Governor, Sokoto State and Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), paid an official courtesy visit to the Imo State Government, before proceeding to their primary focus, being the scheduled facility tour of the magnificent Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre, a flagship and eye gaping project executed by the host government.

The delegation which also included Mr. Malami Ahmad, Arch. Zayyanu Suleiman and Kabir Lawal, was highly impressed by the state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge infrastructure that define the EIICC.

Not only were they full of encomium, they enthusiastically expressed looking forward to brief the state governor on their return back home, with a view of replicating same in Sokoto State.

They likewise commended the Senator Uzodimma-led administration for its forward looking vision and pursuit of robust development goals.

The Imo State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, Ralph Nwosu, accompanied by the indigenous contractor behind the project, Mr. Benneth Nwokejiobi, warmly welcomed the delegation and led them on a comprehensive tour of the facilities.

The commissioner stated that His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma is determined to raise the bar in service delivery, and will not spare resources in ensuring that Imo State becomes the point of reference in infrastructural, economic and social development indices.

Prof. Uba Nnabue, Commissioner, NPC, representing Imo State, joined forces with his Sokoto State counterpart, Engr. Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo and his team, underscoring the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect that characterizes relationship between the two states.

The Sokoto State delegation lauded the impeccable design, construction and functionality of the EIICC, describing it as a marvel of modern architecture. They expressed profound gratitude to Governor Hope Uzodinma for the warm hospitality extended to them, and commended his visionary leadership in driving infrastructural development in Imo State.

Most notably, the delegation expressed keen interest in replicating a similar project in Sokoto State, recognizing the immense potential benefits it could bare on the state’s socio-economic development.

The visit no doubt serves as testament to the growing interest in sub national/inter-state collaboration and knowledge sharing, presenting a unique opportunity for both states to foster development and progress through mutually beneficial partnerships.

It further reiterates Governor Uzodimma’s pioneering role in yet another laudable direction.

The marvelous turn of events and narratives since inception of His Excellency’s administration in Imo State once again reminds me of a piece I wrote on the eve of his mounting the saddle back in 2019/2020, wherein I stated that Senator Hope Uzodimma, then our Governor-in-Waiting, is the answer to both the spoken and unspoken prayers of millions of well meaning Imolites, for he is a man of little words but enough actions, whose deeds will uplift the state, move it away from doldrums, instill hope and restore pride across the entire fabric and strata of Imo State, as to turn it into the Dubai of Africa.

Those were not mere idle nor careless words, of which I stood to be held accountable to.

With the benefit of hindsight as to his enviable pro development antecedents, rich performance index, strong commitment to deliver on promises and an unwavering will to serve his people, it was doubtless the people had for once, and in a very long time, elected the right, fit and proper person to pilot their affairs.

Now, I say it further at this stage, and while the race remains far from being over, that Ndi Imo are yet to behold the masquerader; what the eyes see now is just but the palm fronds that herald it.

It is said that the story is in the journey itself, not in its ending. Therefore, when His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma begin with unfolding the larger picture in our annals of milestone developments, including the upgraded and soon-to-be inaugurated Five Star Concord-Hilton Hotel Owerri, the Orashi River Electricity Power Plant and numerous others, including those on the drawing board, not until then that the true import, significance and his place in the trajectory of placing Imo State, in Nigeria, at par with Dubai of the Middle East, be better appreciated and deservedly well scripted.

Ebegbulem a veteran journalist writes from Owerri