US genocide debate sparked by FG’s failures

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

FORMER presidential candidate and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Dr. Gbenga Hashim, has berated the federal government over what he described as its “shamefully political and dangerously unserious” response to Nigeria’s deepening insecurity crisis.

Hashim said the government’s reaction to growing terrorist and bandit attacks had been driven more by propaganda and partisan considerations than by a genuine commitment to protect citizens.

“This government treats the blood of innocent Nigerians like a campaign statistic,” Hashim lamented in a statement at the weekend.



“Instead of confronting terrorists and bandits, they are busy issuing statements and blaming imaginary enemies. Governance is not propaganda.



‘’The APC is more interested in securing PDP governors ahead of 2027 than securing Nigeria. Rather than uniting the country, the APC is pitching the South against the North.”



The global energy entrepreneur said the recent move by the United States to consider placing Nigeria on a watchlist of countries of concern over religious and security issues was a direct consequence of the government’s “failure to protect its citizens and confront terrorism with sincerity.



“While Nigeria does not have a state policy of genocide or persecution against Christians or any particular group, the levity with which the government has handled terrorist activities should worry every decent human being , not only Americans.’’



Hashim warned that if the current trend continued, terrorist networks could establish parallel governments in parts of northern Nigeria before 2027, with the North Central zone becoming their main battlefield.



He accused the political elite of being consumed by the race for 2027 elections, instead of working to stabilise the country.



“Too many politicians are dancing around 2027, ignoring the fire already consuming the nation. If this continues, the context for elections may not even exist when the time comes,” he cautioned.



Turning to the economy, Hashim faulted the Tinubu administration’s fiscal direction, especially what he called “the endless imposition of taxes and levies on already suffering citizens,” warning that such policies were worsening poverty and insecurity.



“When people can’t eat or live in dignity, social violence becomes inevitable,” he said. “You can’t tax hunger out of poverty, you only create more chaos.”



Hashim urged the federal government to urgently reform the national security architecture, tackle the economic roots of violence, and unite Nigerians around a genuine plan for peace and development.

“We must save Nigeria now. Delay is dangerous. This is not about politics anymore, it is about the survival of our nation,” he concluded.