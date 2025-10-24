UBA, Renewvia commission solar systems across 25 branches

UBA

…Strengthens Nigeria-Norway clean energy collaboration

In a significant stride toward deepening economic ties between Nigeria and Norway, United Bank for Africa (UBA) has partnered with Renewvia Solar Nigeria to deploy renewable energy solutions across 25 UBA branches in five Nigerian states.

The initiative was formalised at the official Ribbon Cutting ceremony held at the UBA Oba Akran 2 branch, Ikeja-Lagos on Wednesday, by the Nordic Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Svein Bæra which followed a walkthrough of the Inverter/Battery Room and Operations by Renewvia Team.

A statement from the bank says this initiative reflects a growing commitment to sustainable investment and innovation, a key message emphasized by UBA Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, during the recent Norway-Africa Business Summit held in Oslo, where he urged global partners to view Africa not as an aid destination, but as a continent of opportunity and enterprise.

“Africa needs partners, not charity,” Elumelu stated in Oslo, calling for deeper collaboration built on mutual respect, entrepreneurship, and investment.

The bank stated: ”Under a 10-year Power-as-a-Service agreement, Renewvia will deploy advanced solar and battery hybrid systems across UBA’s branches, ensuring superior power reliability, operational efficiency, and an enhanced customer experience. Upon full rollout, the project will cover 50 locations across 18 states, representing 3 MWp of solar capacity and 7 MWh of energy storage”.

UBA’s Deputy Managing Director, Muyiwa Akinyemi, said, “At UBA, we believe sustainability is not just a responsibility but a key part of building Africa’s future.

On his part, the Managing Director, Renewvia Solar Nigeria Limited, Adebowale Dosunmu, said, “This partnership with UBA marks a major milestone in our mission to deliver reliable, clean energy to commercial and industrial clients across Nigeria”.

The CEO, Incremental Energy Solutions (IES) Ltd, Oladipupo Omodara, who also spoke on the project, said, “We appreciate the cooperation and pro-activeness of the UBA management team, whose support helped bring this remarkable project and partnership to life.

Giving his remarks, CEO, Empower New Energy, Terje Osmundsen, stated that Empower New Energy is proud to be the financing partner for landmark project with Renewvia Solar Nigeria, supporting UBA’s commitment to cleaner and more reliable energy.

Earlier, in his goodwill message, the Ambassador of Norway to Nigeria, Mr Svein Bæra, noted that the partnership is a shining example of what can be achieved when African ambition meets Nordic investment and innovative practices