Transcorp power records N91.2bn profit before tax, revenue up 38%

Transcorp Power Plc, a subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group), has reported a profit before tax of N91.2 billion for the third quarter of 2025, representing a 12.4 per cent increase from the N81.1 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

According to the company’s unaudited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025, revenue rose by 38 per cent year-on-year to N308.5 billion, compared to N223.5 billion in Q3 2024.

The growth was attributed to higher average power generation and sustained investment in operational efficiency and generation capacity.

Gross profit also increased to N119.7 billion, up from N96.5 billion a year earlier, reflecting a 24 per cent growth and a gross margin of 38.8 per cent. Profit after tax rose by 17 per cent to N68.4 billion from N58.4 billion in Q3 2024.

Chairman of Transcorp Power Plc, Emmanuel Nnorom, said the company’s strong performance underscored its resilience amid economic challenges, driven by cost efficiency and prudent management.

“Our performance in the third quarter, building on the positive momentum in the first half of the year, demonstrates Transcorp Power’s resilience and capacity to sustain profitability, despite economic challenges, supported by efficient operations strategies and prudent cost management. This sustained performance, in the face of economic headwinds will further strengthen invesor confidence in our capacity to create shared value and maintain our growth trajectory,”Nnorom said.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ikenga, attributed the results to the company’s strategic operational improvements and focus on energy delivery.

“The Q3 2025 results are underpinned by further growth in energy delivered to the grid, and emphasising our strategic approach, that ensures we deliver ever increasing value to our shareholders and stakeholders. These results illustrate our continuous drive to improve our business operations, eliminating waste and harnessing value.”

Ikenga added that the company said it remains confident of ending the 2025 financial year on a strong note, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth and value creation for investors.