Top Scorers in 2026 African World Cup qualifiers

Mohamed Amoura

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup for African teams has been settled, with nine group winners set to represent the continent when the tournament kicks off next year in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Of the nine qualified nations, Cape Verde is the only team yet to appear at the Mundial, while the other eight have each featured at least three times in previous editions.

A total of 640 goals were scored across 256 matches, averaging 2.5 goals per game. Ivory Coast netted the most goals (25), while Seychelles conceded the highest number (53).

Algeria’s Mohamed Amoura leads the scoring chart with 10 goals, showcasing his clinical finishing throughout the qualifiers.

Close behind is Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, who scored nine goals, underlining his consistent brilliance in front of goal and his key role in the Pharaohs’ qualification campaign.

With the qualified teams getting ready for their 2026 World Cup campaign, the race for Africa’s top scorer spot has been set.

TOP SCORERS

Mohamed Amoura (Algeria) – 10 goals

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)– 9 goals

Dénis Bouanga (Gabon), Kamouri Doumbia (Mali) – 8 goals

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Jordan Ayew (Ghana), Musa Barrow (Gambia) – 7 goals

Michael Olunga (Kenya), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) – 6 goals

Steve Mounié (Benin Republic), Rayan Raveloson (Madagascar), Lassina Traore (Burkina Faso), Trezeguet (Egypt), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Yakuba Minteh, Adama Sidibeh (Gmabia) – 5 goals