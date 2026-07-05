5 players in race for 2026 World Cup Golden Ball

The race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball will be decided after Sunday’s final between Spain and Argentina, with several players staking strong claims to be named the tournament’s best performer.

While lifting the World Cup remains the ultimate prize, the Golden Ball is awarded to the player judged to have made the biggest impact throughout the competition.

Lionel Messi appears to be the frontrunner, but Spain’s Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal could strengthen their cases with standout performances in the final. France’s Kylian Mbappe and England’s Jude Bellingham also remain among the leading contenders despite their teams falling short of the title match.

Here are the five players leading the race.

5. Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Lamine Yamal has not produced his most explosive tournament, but his influence on Spain’s run to the final has been undeniable.

The 19-year-old entered the World Cup after recovering from an injury that ended his club season early, yet he has still been Spain’s primary creative outlet. He announced himself with a goal in the 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia before consistently troubling defenders with his pace, dribbling and vision.

Although goals have been limited since the group stage, Yamal has continued to create chances and stretch opposition defences. His outstanding quarter-final display against Belgium showcased exactly why many regard him as one of football’s brightest talents.

A match-winning performance against Argentina could significantly boost his Golden Ball chances.

4. Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain)

Mikel Oyarzabal has quietly emerged as one of the tournament’s most decisive forwards.

The Real Sociedad striker has scored four goals to help Spain reach the final, including a crucial brace against Austria in the Round of 32 and a composed penalty in the semi-final victory over France.

His intelligent movement, clinical finishing and ability to deliver in key moments have made him Spain’s leading goalscoring threat.

If he inspires Spain to World Cup glory with another decisive display in the final, Oyarzabal could force his way into serious Golden Ball contention.

3. Jude Bellingham (England)

England may have fallen in the semi-finals, but Jude Bellingham produced some of the tournament’s standout individual performances.

The Real Madrid midfielder scored vital goals against Croatia and Panama before taking over England’s knockout campaign with braces against Mexico and Norway.

His leadership, energy and attacking quality made him England’s standout player throughout the tournament.

Although England missed out on the final, Bellingham’s all-round displays ensure he remains among the strongest Golden Ball candidates.

2. Kylian Mbappe (France)

Kylian Mbappe once again proved why he is regarded as one of the greatest World Cup performers of his generation.

The France captain scored freely from the group stage onwards, registering braces against the United States and Iraq before adding further goals against Sweden, Paraguay and Morocco.

He also contributed assists and consistently carried France’s attack until their semi-final defeat to Spain.

France ultimately missed out on the trophy, but Mbappe’s goals, leadership and influence have kept him firmly in the Golden Ball conversation.

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Lionel Messi heads into the World Cup final as the favourite to win the Golden Ball.

The Argentina captain has delivered another remarkable tournament, opening with a hat-trick against Algeria before adding braces, free-kicks, match-winning goals and decisive assists as the defending champions reached a second consecutive final.

Messi has repeatedly stepped up in Argentina’s biggest moments, scoring against Cape Verde and Egypt before orchestrating the semi-final comeback victory over England with another masterclass in creativity.

If Argentina retain the World Cup and Messi produces another influential display in the final against Spain, he will be difficult to overlook for the Golden Ball.

With the biggest match of the tournament still to be played, Sunday’s final could ultimately determine who takes home the individual honour, but as things stand, Messi remains the player to beat.

Vanguard News