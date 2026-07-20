Trump speaks to Canada PM at World Cup after wildfire threats

President Donald Trump said he held talks Sunday at the World Cup final with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and called for damages over wildfires that have sent smoke across the northeast US.

Trump threatened Canada with tariffs before Sunday’s match, which the smoke had threatened to disrupt.

“I have a good relationship with Mark Carney, but you know, we got to stop the fires up there,” Trump told reporters after arriving back in Washington.

“If we can help them, we’ll help them. But maybe they should pay us some damages or something, or we should do some tariffs.”

Dense wildfire smoke billowing down from Canada and northern Minnesota set off unhealthy air quality alerts across the US.

On Friday, Trump accused Canada of “wilful negligence” and said the “cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying.”