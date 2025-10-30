Top 10 largest oil refineries in the world

By Favour Osah

Oil refineries play a crucial role in powering the global economy, converting crude oil into essential fuels and products used every day. The largest of these facilities handles hundreds of thousands of barrels per day, shaping international trade and energy supply.

Read Also: Dangote Refinery announces expansion from 650,000 to 1.4 million barrels daily

Below are the top ten oil refineries in the world ranked by capacity and operational scale:

1. Jamnagar Refinery, India

Owned by Reliance Industries, the Jamnagar Refinery in Gujarat, India, is the world’s largest oil refinery with a processing capacity of 1.24 million barrels per day (bpd).

2. Paraguaná Refining Complex, Venezuela

Operated by Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA), this complex on Venezuela’s Paraguaná Peninsula handles about 940,000 bpd, making it one of the biggest in the Western Hemisphere.

3. Ulsan Refinery, South Korea

Run by SK Energy, the Ulsan Refinery has a capacity of about 850,000 bpd. It’s the largest refinery in South Korea and one of Asia’s most technologically advanced refining centres.

4. Ruwais Refinery, United Arab Emirates

Managed by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the Ruwais Refinery in the UAE processes around 827,000 bpd and serves as a major export hub for refined products in the Middle East.

5. Yeosu Refinery, South Korea

Located in Yeosu and run by GS Caltex, this South Korean refinery has a capacity of 840,000 bpd and plays a key role in Asia’s refined fuel exports.

6. Onsan Refinery, South Korea

S-Oil Corporation operates the Onsan Refinery, which produces up to 669,000 bpd. It’s known for its advanced technology and high output efficiency.

7. Dangote Refinery, Nigeria

Situated in Lagos, Nigeria, and owned by Dangote Industries, this newly built refinery has a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, making it Africa’s largest and one of the most advanced globally.

Dangote refinery

8. Galveston Bay Refinery, United States

Owned by Marathon Petroleum Corporation, the Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, refines around 631,000 bpd and serves as one of the key fuel suppliers in North America.

9. Beaumont Refinery, United States

ExxonMobil’s Beaumont facility in Texas produces roughly 630,000 bpd and continues to expand its capacity through modernisation projects.

10. Port Arthur Refinery, United States

Operated by Motiva Enterprises, the Port Arthur Refinery in Texas processes about 600,000 bpd and is one of the largest oil refineries in the United States.

These refineries remain central to the global energy sector, driving supply, trade, and industry, even as the world transitions toward cleaner alternatives.