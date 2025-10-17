Tinubu’s reforms, dedication, and commitment in Nigeria’s interest – Oshaloto

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE National Convener of Progressive Frontiers, PF, Hon Oluyemisi Oshaloto, asserted that President Bola Tinubu’s reforms, dedication and commitment is in the best interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Oshaloto made the assertion in her speech during the official national launch of Progressive Frontiers in Abuja to drive campaign for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 while speaking passionately about the objectives and significance of the launch

The National Convener of Progressive Frontiers (PF), Hon. Oluyemisi Oshaloto, has reaffirmed the group’s commitment to mobilizing grassroots support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of his re-election bid in 2027.

Oshaloto made this known at the press conference in Abuja, yesterday during the official national launch of Progressive Frontiers a dynamic, nationwide political support group dedicated to championing the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Emphasizing the significance of the launch, she explained that the group’s mission is to serve as a vital bridge between the government and the people.

She said: “Today marks the birth of a movement not just of people, but of purpose. Progressive Frontiers is founded on three core principles: patriotism, accountability, and nation-building.

“We aim to amplify the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration achievements rooted in courage, reform, dedication, and a steadfast commitment to a better Nigeria.

“We want to foster civic engagement by encouraging citizens to participate in governance, engage in policy discourse, and advocate for sustainable development across the country — from bustling cities to the most remote communities.

“We will engage citizens at grassroots, state, and national levels through education, advocacy, and public enlightenment about the great achievements of the present administration.”

According to her, “Tinubu’s bold vision for economic revival, inclusive governance, and generational renewal aligns with the aspirations of millions of Nigerians, both at home and abroad.”

She also asserted that, “the fuel subsidy removal has led to renewed investment in infrastructure, from empowering small businesses to social investment, and from economic restructuring to redefining Nigeria’s global standing — this administration is laying the groundwork for a truly prosperous Nigeria.”

However, she stressed that “progress must not be left to the government alone. That’s where Progressive Frontiers comes in — to mobilize citizens, shape narratives, and hold all stakeholders accountable to the ideals of good governance, equity, and national unity.”

Meanwhile, she maintained that, “Progressive Frontiers is a people-powered platform a collective of patriots from every region, tribe, faith, and walk of life committed to pushing the frontiers of possibility for our country.

“We engage communities, organize policy dialogues, and tell the Nigerian story not just as it is, but as it can be.”

She concluded that in the days ahead, Progressive Frontiers would roll out strategic programmes and grassroots engagements to demonstrate its commitment to these ideals.

Also speaking was the South West Coordinator of tye group, Oluseye Abimbola, who said, “The purpose of Progressive Frontiers is to mobilize support and campaign around the activities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu — particularly in agriculture, health, and the economy.

“As we are seeing positive developments in the economy and food production, the effects of these policies will speak volumes in the president’s re-election bid, and our group will amplify them.”

The North Central Coordinator of the group, Femi Owoaiyi said, “There are many things happening in this country that people are aware of, but they have no access to decision-makers.

“Through our program, we aim to bring the people — especially the poor — closer to power, to unite and pursue goals that will benefit the nation.

“Our initiative will provide a platform for citizens to express their aspirations and be heard at the highest level.”