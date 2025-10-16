Tinubu injects N250bn credit facility for smallholder farmers – Minister

Senator Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food security

…hails farmers resilience amid daunting challenges in agric space

…as Nigeria joins 150 countries to mark World Food Day

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Abubakar Kyari, Thursday, disclosed President Bola Tinubu’s injection of N250 billion credit facility for smallholder farmers across the country as Nigeria joins over 150 countries to mark the 2025 World Food Day.

Kyari made this known at a press conference to mark the 80th anniversary of the World Food Day and the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO, on October 16, 2025 at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, and the theme is ‘Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future’.

The Minister said sequel to supportive policies, rising investments and strategic partnerships taken by the government under President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s agriculture is now poised for a stronger performance.

According to him, the Tinubu-led administration has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to tackling the complex issues of food insecurity, economic instability, and agricultural development, recognizing the critical role that agriculture plays in driving economic development and feeding the nation.

He said: “Accordingly, the President has approved the sum of N250 billion credit facility through the Bank for disbursement to smallholder farmers at a single-digit interest rate.

“This unprecedented boost is targeted at promoting the agricultural sector and unlocking new opportunities for growth, development, and food security.”

N1.5 trillion BoA recapitalization monumental milestone

On the recapitalization of the Bank of Agriculture, BoA, the Minister said with the resolve to change the narrative in the nation’s food systems, the Bank is better positioned to de-risk the sector and attract massive investments.

“In a historic move, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has also approved the recapitalization of the Bank of Agriculture (BoA) with a massive N1.5 trillion, marking a monumental milestone in Nigeria’s agricultural financing landscape”, he said.

2,000 tractors to produce over 2 million metric tonnes of food

He also maintained that the impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda is being felt positively in food production as the Tinubu-led administration had acquired over 2,000 tractors and other equipment for farmers for full scale mechanization and industrialization of the sector.

“The government has intensified investment in agriculture through various initiatives such as the Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanization Programme. Recently, 2,000 tractors and over 9,000 specialized farming implements were launched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the cultivation of over 550,000 hectares of farmland.

“The expected outcome is to produce more than two million metric tonnes of staple foods and create jobs for Nigerian youths and women. This initiative aims to empower smallholder farmers with modern equipment, reduce manual labor, and increase yields. The programme seeks to transform Nigeria’s agriculture sector and make it a global powerhouse.

“It was a momentous occasion that marked a significant milestone in our nation’s quest to enhance agricultural productivity and food security under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

“It was also a major step forward in the nation’s agricultural mechanization process that promises to enhance efficiency of our agricultural practices”, he added.

Nigerian farmers’re heroes, heroines of food production

The Minister also recognized and commended Nigerian farmers for standing tall and bent on feeding the nation amid daunting challenges but demonstrated their resilience to ensure food is on the tables of over 230 million Nigerians.

He said: “As usual, Nigeria today, joins over 150 countries to celebrate the World Food Day with events and outreach activities taking place worldwide. These events will promote awareness of hunger and food security issues, inspiring collective action for more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient agri-food systems.

“As we reflect on the state of food security in our nation, we note that despite progress made and successes achieved, many challenges persist. Adverse effect of climate change, limited access to farm inputs, post-harvest losses, funding gaps in the face of rising input costs, low mechanization and insecurity in major food-growing regions of the country have decreased agricultural output, potentially threatening the food security of our most vulnerable populations. The economic implication of these challenges are profound, affecting our sector’s performance and contribution to the national Gross Domestic Product.

“However, I am heartened by the resilience and determination of the Nigerian farmers, who work tirelessly to feed our nation despite these daunting challenges. Battling harsh weather conditions, pests and diseases, navigating inadequate infrastructure and limited access to markets, and persevering through insecurity and economic uncertainty, is a testament to our farmers’ strength and dedication. It is also a reminder that the backbone of our nation remains strong. Thanks to the unrelenting efforts of these unsung heroes.

“Considering the enormity of the pressing challenges facing Nigeria’s agricultural sector, the government has fashioned out a clear policy direction to provide road map for the strategic implementation of key programmes and projects.

“In this perspective, our policy direction is fashioned towards an increased agricultural output in the country in order to sustain the contribution of agriculture to the country’s gross domestic product, enhance livelihood and attain food security.”

Nigeria records high outputs on food production

Meanwhile, according to the Minister, “Between 30th August and September 7th, the 2025 Wet Season Agricultural Performance Survey was conducted across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, other Agencies and Development Partners. Report confirmed steady growth in Nigeria’s agriculture, with rice, maize, sorghum, millet, cowpea, yam, and cassava, all recording higher outputs compared to 2024.

“These agricultural production gains were driven by modest expansion in cultivated areas, improved farming practices, and resilience across major producing states, thereby reinforcing food security and sustaining agro-industrial value chains.

“In addition, we are implementing a Dry Season Initiative for all-year round farming on 500,000 hectares. The first phase started with focus on wheat in 15 wheat-producing states. Second phase covers rice, maize and cassava.

Farmers to access farm inputs at no cost

The Minister also assured that farmers are to access farm inputs at no cost in order to reduce the challenges they are facing and also to boost food production

“In response to the numerous challenges faced by smallholder farmers, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has developed short-term plans to make farm inputs more accessible and affordable.

“In line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s promise to ease economic hardship, we are supporting smallholder farmers in the all the states of the federation and FCT with vital farm implements and inputs.

“These will be provided at no cost to farmers, and distributed through Agricultural Commodity Associations, Farmers Cooperative Groups, Internally Displaced Persons, women, and youths as well as farmers with special needs. The essential inputs are part of our commitment to boosting food production and enhancing farmers’ productivity throughout the country”, he stated.

Nigeria’ll not depend on food importation

Meanwhile, the Minister reiterated that the Tinubu-led administration will not make Nigeria a food import dependent country following her huge food production potential, which the government is harnessing to achieve that loft ambition.

“It is pertinent to note that, our country has opportunities to radically transform its food production systems and contribute more to regional food security, having the largest agricultural potentials in the West African sub-region.

“More importantly, our broader goals are targeted at reducing import dependence, strengthening market confidence and reviving agribusiness to position Nigeria as a leading food supplier in West Africa.

“In this respect, the Federal Government of Nigeria is partnering with International Organizations, Development Agencies, and Private Stakeholders to drive inclusive agribusiness growth in the country. Through these efforts, the government aims to create a more sustainable and prosperous future for all Nigerians.

“I am confident that with continued support and collaboration, we can overcome the challenges we face and build a brighter tomorrow for our great nation.

“We have renewed our commitment for continuous collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to strengthen the Nigeria’s agricultural sector while contributing to the eradication of hunger in the country. It is important to emphasize that, global hunger and food crisis demand collective action. National governments therefore have a responsibility to make sure that their people have enough to eat.

“Although many governments have limited resources to do so, the World Food Day necessitates the call for effective international solidarity.

“At this juncture, I urge you all to get involved by educating ourselves about global food challenges and food insecurity. Let us advocate for policies and initiatives that will provide short, medium and long-term solutions to address hunger, food waste, and sustainable farming practices at the local, national, and international levels.

“Let us be mindful of those facing hunger and malnutrition and take urgent steps to reduce food loss. By being part of the global food system, we must all come together to bring about the transformation that the world needs.”