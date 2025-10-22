Terrorist Planned Attack: Don’t panic, Kogi Govt assures residents

Kogi Gov Usman Ododo

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has urged residents to remain calm and vigilant following reports of a planned terrorist attack in parts of Kogi and Ondo States.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, described the intelligence report as a positive development, noting that it reflects the proactive efforts of the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies in safeguarding Nigerians.

“The report itself is evidence that our security agencies are alive to their responsibilities. We commend the DSS for their vigilance and for providing early intelligence capable of preventing such evil plans from being executed,” the statement read.

Fanwo assured citizens that the state government is working closely with the DSS, the Nigerian Army, the Police, and other security formations to ensure that any terrorist plot is neutralized before it poses a threat to lives or property.

“His Excellency, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, has made the security of lives and property a top priority of his administration. Strategic security measures have been reinforced across the state, and surveillance has been intensified, especially around border communities,” he stated.

The Commissioner advised residents to go about their normal activities without fear but to remain security-conscious and report any suspicious movement or individuals to the nearest security agency.

“The government will protect the people at all costs. We will not allow criminals or terror groups to disrupt the peace and progress we have built. Kogi remains one of the safest states in Nigeria, and we intend to keep it that way,” the statement concluded.