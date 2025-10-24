Tension in Onitsha Drug Market as traders protest, demand removal of Caretaker chairman

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Tension gripped the popular Onitsha drug market, known as Ogbogwu, on Friday as a group of traders staged a peaceful protest demanding the removal of the market’s caretaker chairman, Chief Chukwuleta Ndubuisi, and his executive committee.

The protesters, led by Chief Chibueze Ifejiofor, accused the caretaker leadership of poor administration and overstaying its tenure. They marched through several sections of the market chanting slogans and carrying placards calling for Chukwuleta’s resignation.

The group, which identified itself as Concerned and Genuine Members of Ogbogwu Medical Traders, alleged that the caretaker committee had failed to account for funds, mishandled market affairs, and neglected traders’ welfare. They also faulted the prolonged stay of the caretaker committee, which they said had exceeded its initial three- to six-month mandate.

Addressing journalists, Ifejiofor said the committee had been in office for nearly four years without conducting elections. He accused the chairman of ignoring traders’ inputs and acting unilaterally on key issues affecting the market.

Other speakers at the protest, including Mr. Benjamin Ikebata and Comrade Sunday Ezeigwe, alleged that the chairman had failed to defend traders during a regulatory raid on the market earlier in the year and had imposed levies without proper consultation. They also expressed concern over alleged disconnection of electricity in some sections of the market and the imposition of multiple charges on petty traders and barrow pushers.

They further claimed that the chairman’s alleged loyalty to political figures and senior government officials was undermining the autonomy of the market’s leadership.

However, in a swift reaction, Chief Chukwuleta Ndubuisi dismissed the allegations as false and politically motivated, describing the protesters as “disgruntled elements” who were part of a former executive dissolved by the state government.

He explained that the dissolution followed disagreements over the proper remittance of internally generated revenue (IGR) to the state treasury, noting that some of the protesters wanted the funds shared among themselves.

On the accusation of overstaying in office, Chukwuleta maintained that the use of caretaker committees was a statewide administrative decision.

“I am not the only caretaker chairman in Anambra. Most markets are currently being managed by caretaker committees as directed by the government,” he stated.

He also denied any wrongdoing regarding power disconnections, saying only traders who defaulted on electricity bills were affected.

“I have held leadership positions in Ogbogwu for many years, long before Governor Soludo’s emergence. My relationship with government officials is purely coincidental and professional. These individuals protesting are simply opposing accountability and due process,” he said.

Chief Chukwuleta urged traders and the public to disregard what he described as false claims, insisting that his leadership remains committed to transparency and the proper remittance of government revenue.