Soldier committed suicide after killing wife in Niger, says Army

The Nigerian Army says a soldier, Lance Corporal Akinleye Femi, who allegedly killed his wife, has committed suicide.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 22 Armoured Brigade, Ilorin, Capt. Stephen Nwankwo made this known in a statement on Monday.

Nwankwo said the incident occurred on Oct. 11 at the Corporals and Below Quarters at Wawa Cantonment, Niger State, leaving residents in shock over the tragic development.

He said preliminary findings showed the soldier, who was on duty, had sought permission from his superior before the lifeless bodies were discovered.

The army spokesman said the remains had been preserved as the investigation continues to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to him, the Commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Ezra Barkins has assured that the matter would be thoroughly investigated and the findings made public.

He said the Nigerian army regretted the incident and commiserated with the families of the deceased, assuring that necessary measures would be taken to prevent future occurrences.

Vanguard News