Senator Natasha joins #JusticeForOchanya campaign

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) has joined renewed calls for justice in the case of 13-year-old Ochanya Ogbanje, who tragically lost her life in 2018 after years of alleged sexual abuse.

The abuse, reportedly committed by Ochanya’s uncle, Andrew Ogbuja, and his son, Victor, in Benue State, sparked nationwide outrage and calls from human rights groups for stricter laws to protect children from all forms of abuse.

In a post on her Facebook page on Thursday, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed dismay that the alleged perpetrators remain free. She said, “Seven years ago, the heart-wrenching story of little Ochanya devastated me. I thought the perpetrators were in jail. Alas, they were discharged and acquitted.”

She affirmed her support for justice, stating, “For our children, I stand for justice for Ochanya,” while acknowledging social media advocate #miss_natural1 for bringing the case to her attention.

The #JusticeForOchanya campaign has gained renewed momentum on social media, with Nigerians demanding accountability and justice for the late teenager.

Senator Natasha urged Ochanya’s family to submit a formal petition to her office at Room 2:05, Senate Wing, National Assembly Complex, Abuja, promising to raise the matter with her Senate colleagues.