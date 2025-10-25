Security operatives avert tanker fire in Kogi, says FRSC

The combined efforts of security operatives on Friday evening averted an impending disaster in Kogi as a result of a fuel tanker accident, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said.

Mr Tenimu Etuku, FRSC Sector Commander in Kogi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja that the accident occurred at the Crusher on the Felele Motorway around 5p.m.

The sector commander said that the truck carrying fuel was heading to Abuja when the tank disconnected from the head and rolled into a ditch.

“Nobody was hurt or killed in the accident. The tanker driver and his assistant escaped unhurt,” he said.

When the accident occurred, he said, the FRSC patrol team quickly rushed to the scene and invited the police, National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Mobile Police unit for security cover.

“The reason is to ensure that the community members do not gain access to the tanker and attempt to scoop the fuel to cause a fire outbreak.

“We don’t want a repeat of what happened in Niger and Jigawa states, where several lives of people were lost to fire incidents in an attempt to scoop fuel,” he said.

According to him, some people attempted to scoop the fuel before the arrival of his personnel, but they were chased away.

Etuku said that the area has been properly cordoned off by security operatives and some leaders of the Crusher community.

“The community leaders and the security agencies have agreed to ensure that nobody is allowed to go into the ditch with the aim of scooping fuel.”

The commander appealed to members of the Crusher community to avoid any temptation to scoop the outpouring fuel to avoid any fire disaster that would bring about a colossal loss of lives. (NAN)