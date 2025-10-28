SCON Foundation expands scholarship, empowers pupils in honor of Sir Nwaeze

By Adetutu Audu

In commemoration of the 1Uth anniversary of the passing of Sir Cyprian Ojimadu Nwaeze, founder of NEWS Engineering Nigeria Limited, the SCON Foundation carried out an impactful educational outreach at Gemstone Primary School, Chafi Village, Abuja, reaffirming its commitment to empowering young learners and transforming communities through education.

The visit, held on October 28, 2025, saw the Foundation induct ten new pupils into its scholarship program, extending financial support to cover their educational needs. The team also presented the school with cash gifts and essential learning materials, including school bags, books, and stationery, to support both students and the school’s learning environment.

This marks the Foundation’s first partnership with Gemstone Primary School, following several years of active educational interventions across rural communities in the FCT. In the past, the Foundation renovated a public school in Chafi Village, reflecting its ongoing dedication to bridging educational gaps in underserved areas.

The delegation was led by Oluchi Emenike, Executive Director, SCON Foundation, and Ejike Chukwuocha, Scholarship Program Coordinator, alongside staff representatives from NEWS Engineering Nigeria Limited — Mrs. Mirian Anyakie, Cynthia Emeka, and Kelechi Uzosike.

Speaking during the outreach, Mrs. Oluchi Emenike highlighted the Foundation’s vision to create opportunities for every child to learn and thrive.

“Education is not just a pathway to success; it is the foundation of transformation,” said Mrs. Oluchi Emenike, Executive Director of SCON Foundation. “Sir Cyprian believed in giving people a chance, no matter their background.

“Through the SCON Foundation, we continue to advance that legacy by supporting children and youths to stay in school and empowering our graduates to build meaningful lives.”

Sharing a heartfelt story with the pupils, she said: “I told them about a young boy, just like them, who had to drop out of school in Primary 5 because his family could not afford his education. Despite that setback, he never gave up.

“Through faith in God, grit, determination, and good character, that young boy went on to build Nigeria’s foremost indigenous electrical company, NEWS Engineering Ltd. That boy was my father, Sir Cyprian Ojimadu Nwaeze.

“I encouraged them to be inspired by his story, to know that their environment does not define them, and that with God, hard work, and integrity, they can achieve great heights in life.”

Since its inception in 200C, the SCON Foundation, established by Lady (Engr.) Josephine Nwaeze, in honor of her late husband, has sponsored over 800 students through scholarships and empowerment initiatives. Beyond tuition support, the Foundation also provides

working capital and grants to graduates to help them start small businesses or pursue vocational training, ensuring long-term impact and self-reliance.

Reflecting on the event, Lady Josephine Nwaeze, who also serves as the Managing Director/ CEO of NEWS Engineering Nigeria Limited, described the outreach as a meaningful continuation of her husband’s lifelong commitment to education and human development.

“His legacy is rooted in hard work, faith, and compassion. Supporting children and youths in rural communities keeps that spirit alive and reminds us that every life we touch is part of the greater story he began,” she said.

Sir Cyprian Ojimadu Nwaeze, who founded NEWS Engineering in 1983, rose from humble beginnings to become one of Nigeria’s pioneering indigenous electrical engineers. Guided by his famous motto — ‘Hard work never kills’, he dedicated his life to building people, opportunities, and infrastructure that empower the nation.

With this year’s outreach, the SCON Foundation continues to bridge the gap between education and opportunity, ensuring that the torch of impact lit by Sir Cyprian continues to shine brightly across generations.