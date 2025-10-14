Ambrose Lee Heart, Adolescent Foundation hold inaugural health outreach in Asaba

The Ambrose Lee Heart and Adolescent Foundation, a non-profit, non-governmental organization, held its inaugural community outreach at St. Brigid’s Catholic Church, Asaba in Collaboration with the Catholic Women Organization of St Brigid’s Catholic Church Asaba, on the 12th of October 2025 attracting over 500 participants including men, women, and children.

The event featured Body Mass Index (MBI) evaluation, congenital heart disease screening, glaucoma screening, nutritional assessment, hypertension and diabetes screening, health education, and adolescent mentoring sessions, with appropriate referrals made to specialists.

Founded by Lady Dr. Oghenetega Idaboh, a Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, the foundation was inspired by personal experiences and named in honor of her late father, Mr. Igho Ambrose.

The foundation’s mission is to connect children and families to essential healthcare, particularly identifying those with congenital heart diseases and linking them with individuals and organizations that can support access to life saving cardiac surgeries.

Dignitaries in attendance included Rev. Fr. Uche Nwanwochie (Parish Priest, St. Brigid’s Church), Sir Okey Ofili (Papal Knight and a Former Head of service Delta State, Sir Andrew Uwaje the Grand Knight, KSM Asaba Sub-council, Chief Tony Ezeagwu, Prof. Ezeagwu, and Comrade Okeme, the President of CWO Mrs Marian Okwudichi, the Lady President Asaba Sub-council Lady Ndidi Okogba among others.

Other members of the Board of Trustees her beloved Husband Dr. Idaboh Okediachi, a philanthropist and astute Civil Engineer Engr. Ephraim Ndidi Osubor, Dr. (Mrs.) Aghogho Benedicta Akpe, a Consultant Ophthalmologist and Dr. Ambrose-Igho Gare a Geoscientist based in America.

The foundation looks forward to further collaborations and community engagement aimed at improving the health and general wellbeing of children, adolescent and their families in Nigeria.