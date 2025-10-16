Rivers judiciary pardons 150 inmates

Gate of the Rivers state Judiciary complex.

…Exercise aimed at decongesting correctional centres — CJ Amadi

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT — The Rivers State Judiciary has released 150 inmates from various correctional centres across the state as part of efforts to decongest the facilities.

The state’s Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi, said the release was carried out under the Gaol Delivery Exercise of the judiciary to mark the commencement of the 2024/2025 legal year.

According to him, the exercise is both constitutional and humanitarian, aimed at ensuring that justice is not delayed or denied, particularly for inmates who have overstayed in custody without trial or whose case files are missing.

Out of the 150 inmates released, 109 were freed by magistrate courts, while 41 were discharged by the Chief Judge.

Justice Amadi, who presided over the final phase of the exercise at the Port Harcourt Maximum Security Custodial Centre, emphasized the importance of collaboration among stakeholders in the justice system — including the police, the Ministry of Justice, the judiciary, and the Nigerian Correctional Service — to enhance investigations and ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

He also urged the freed inmates to turn a new leaf and become responsible citizens, warning them against returning to crime.

“This exercise is not just about freeing inmates; it is about upholding the principles of justice and humanity. Those released today should go and live as ambassadors of a better society,” he said.

In his remarks, the Controller of Correctional Centres, Rivers State Command, Felix Madumere, commended the judiciary for its cooperation and commitment to decongesting the state’s custodial facilities.

He noted that the initiative would help restore hope to inmates who had long awaited justice, while calling for the establishment of a Board of Prerogative of Mercy and improved infrastructure, especially for those on death row and inmates serving life sentences.