Random person won’t survive – Kiddwaya speaks on struggles of being billionaire’s son

By Precious Osadebe

Reality TV star and billionaire heir Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya, has revealed that life as the son of a wealthy businessman is far from easy, citing intense public scrutiny and the pressure to maintain family reputation as major challenges.

Speaking recently on the Off the Record podcast, the former Big Brother Naija housemate responded to questions about his source of livelihood by stating that his lifestyle requires effort, focus and resilience.

“I live life for a living. Do you know how hard it is to live life as a rich man’s son? It’s difficult—deciding where to go, what club to attend, what girl to be with. It’s nonstop, from January to January,” he said.

Kiddwaya explained that contrary to public perception, living as a billionaire’s child involves constant decision-making, attention to image and resisting the temptations that come with wealth and fame.

“I wake up and decide what destination I want to fly to. I go there with my people, have fun, throw parties and repeat. My outlook on life is to live it to the fullest. I’m not interested in the 9-to-5 lifestyle. The world expects me to say I do oil or trading, but that’s not my truth anymore. So when people ask what I do, I tell them I live life,” he added.

When asked about nepotism and the advantages of his background, Kiddwaya stated that many people misunderstand the pressures associated with wealth.

“I work hard to maintain my integrity. There are many people who wouldn’t be able to handle the amount of wealth and fame that comes from my family. If you give a random person access to unlimited funds, fame and millions of followers, they might not survive a day without losing themselves,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of personal discipline, he emphasised that despite his lifestyle, he has managed to stay scandal-free.

“You can’t find a single scandal about me online. For someone my age, with my looks and status, staying clean is not easy. People think I don’t work because all they see is partying, but I maintain a certain level of dignity and integrity that most people cannot,” he concluded.