Powell Homes distances self from former staff

By Chinedu Adonu

Real estate company, Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd, has issued a public notice advising members of the public to verify the identity of anyone claiming to represent the firm before engaging in any business transaction.

The Managing Director, Architect Chibuikem Onyekachi Emmanuel, made the clarification in a statement released on Tuesday and shared through the company’s official communication platforms.

He stated that the company maintains a strict verification process to ensure that only authorised representatives conduct business on its behalf.

Architect Emmanuel urged clients and partners to make all enquiries through Powell Homes’ official channels, noting that the company will not take responsibility for transactions carried out outside those channels.

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to professionalism, transparency, and the protection of its clients’ interests, assuring that Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd continues to uphold integrity in all its operations.

The statement read in part: “Members of the public are advised to exercise due diligence and confirm the authenticity of any representation made in the name of Powell Homes & Shelters Limited through our official contact platforms before engaging in any form of business.

“Your vigilance is essential in safeguarding your investments and ensuring that you only deal with authorised personnel.”