Police to begin full enforcement of tinted glass permit nationwide from October 2, 2025

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, has announced that full enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit (TGP) will commence nationwide on Thursday, October 2, 2025, following directives from the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

In a statement signed by ASP Mohammed Halima, Police Public Relations Officer for AIG Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, the NPF urged motorists, particularly residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Niger State, to ensure their vehicles have valid and verifiable TGP documents.

“This enforcement is in strict compliance with the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 2004, which remains a vital security regulation used to curb criminal activities and enhance public safety,” the statement said.

The grace period previously granted for obtaining or renewing TGPs has now expired. Vehicles with tinted glasses must now present approved permits during checks, or face sanctions.

The statement warned that operating a vehicle with tinted glass without an approved permit is an offence. Routine checks will be conducted across FCT and Niger State by designated enforcement teams, and defaulters risk vehicle impoundment and possible legal prosecution.

Motorists are advised to apply for or revalidate their TGP via the official police portal: www.possap.gov.ng

“Compliance with this directive is not only a legal duty but a collective effort toward ensuring public safety and national security,” the statement added, urging residents to support law enforcement personnel during the enforcement exercise.