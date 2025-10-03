Police detain 72 suspects in Adamawa

The police in Adamawa have apprehended 72 suspects for allegedly committing various offences between July and September 2025.

The Commissioner of Police, Morris Dankombo, said this at a news conference in Yola on Friday.

He said that 57 of the suspects had been charged in court for prosecution, while 15 others were undergoing investigation for various offences.

Dankombo said operatives of the command nabbed the suspects through collaborative efforts of the Anti-Kidnapping Crack Squad, Intelligence Units, Tactical Squad, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers.

He listed the alleged crimes to include kidnapping, robbery, culpable homicide, theft, abduction, rape, and sexual offences, among others.

“We successfully recovered 15 illicit firearms including AK-47 Rifles and locally made pistols, 111 round of assorted live ammunition, seven vehicles and 25 rustled cattle, and returned the cattle to the rightful owners,” he said.

Dankombo enjoined officers and men to shun entertaining civil matters as their duties were clearly guided by the constitution and Police Act 2020, warning that any deviation from legal provisions would attract serious consequences.

“The Police must not interfere in purely civil disputes such as debt recovery, contractual disagreements, tenancy issues or family matters.

“The Police Act 2020, clearly prohibits officers from being used as tools in private disputes. Complainants should be referred to competent civil courts or alternative dispute resolution mechanisms,” he said.

The CP urged the public not to shy away from testifying in court on cases of rape, noting that without evidence, such cases might not be easy to ensure justice for the survivors.

