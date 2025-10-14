PDP loses 3 Kaduna Rep members to APC

Three Kaduna State PDP members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors are Rep. Abdulkarim Ahmed (Kaduna South Federal Constituency), Rep. Aliyu Abdullahi (Ikara/Kubau Federal Constituency) and Rep. Sadiq Abdullahi (Sabon Gari Federal Constituency).

Reading their defection letters respectively, the Speaker, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, during plenary, said their defection was due to an internal crisis within the PDP.

“They also highlighted the need to align forces with President Bola Tinubu to deliver the dividends of democracy to their respective constituents.

“The defectors pledged their full commitment to supporting President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

“They also pledged to promote unity and sustainable development in Kaduna State under the leadership of Gov. Uba Sani,” Abbas said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the defection was the presence of Kaduna State governor at the plenary.

(NAN)