PCC receives 4,652 complaints, resolves 767 in Kano

Public Complaints Commission office.

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Kano State Office, says it resolved 767 out of 4,652 complaints it received between June and October this year.

The Kano State Commissioner of the Commission, Ibrahim Zakari-Sarina, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing newsmen in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the briefing is part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the commission.

Zakari-Sarina said the complaints were successfully resolved through investigation, mediation, and administrative intervention.

He listed the types of complaints to include denial of benefits or entitlements, wrongful termination, abuse of power, and victimisation.

Others, according to him, include non-payment of salaries or pensions, land disputes, unfair billing by utility companies, and administrative negligence, among others.

He described the anniversary as a historic milestone for the commission, which was established on Oct. 16, 1975, by Decree No. 31 (now Cap P37 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004), as Nigeria’s foremost Ombudsman and the “voice of the voiceless.”

“For five decades, the PCC has remained a trusted platform for Nigerians to seek redress against acts of injustice, maladministration, abuse of power, and unfair treatment by both public and private institutions,” he said.

He explained that in Kano, the commission had handled thousands of complaints from individuals, communities, workers, and organisations.

“Many of these complaints were resolved amicably through fair recommendations and administrative justice.

“Through these efforts, we have not only provided justice to the aggrieved but also strengthened public confidence in the rule of law and democratic governance,” he revealed.

The commissioner said that since assuming duty in June, the commission had intensified outreach to rural communities, civil society organisations, and the informal sector to ensure that justice and accountability are accessible to all citizens, regardless of geography or status.

He noted that the PCC “is adopting” digital complaint management systems, public enlightenment campaigns, and strategic collaborations with other agencies to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accessibility of services.

“Today’s celebration is not just about reflecting on the past 50 years, it is a call to renew our commitment for the next 50. The world is changing, and so must we,” he said.

While acknowledging the contributions of past and present leaders of the commission, Zakari-Sarina commended the media, civil society groups, traditional rulers, and the people of Kano State for their continuous support and confidence in the commission’s work.

He reminded members of the public that the services of the PCC were completely free, urging citizens to report any act of injustice, maladministration, or abuse of authority without fear.

Zakari-Sarina said the commission operates five zonal offices in Gezawa, Bichi, Tudun Wada, Gaya, and Gwarzo to bring its services closer to people across the 44 local government areas of the state.

“As we commemorate this 50th anniversary, let us remember that the pursuit of justice is a shared responsibility. Together, we can build a Nigeria where every citizen lives with dignity, justice, and peace,” he concluded.

