Oyin Olugbile wins $100,000 The Nigeria Prize for Literature 2025

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The anticipation for who emerges next Laureate for the NLNG-sponsored the Nigeria Prize for Literature, came to an end on Friday October 10, 2025, as the Advisory Board for the prize announced Oyin Olugbile as the winner of the 2025 edition.

The Advisory Board for the prize led by Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, made the announcement at a Grand Award ceremony held on Friday October 10, 2025 at the Eko Hotels, Lagos.

Olugbile clinched the prestigious award for her book ‘Sanya.’ She received the cash award of $100,000 for the competition which is considered the richest and most prestigious literary award in Africa.

Olugbile beat two other finalists The Road to the Country by Chigozie Obioma and This Motherless Land by Nikki May, to win the laurel.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature rotates among four genres of literature: prose fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature. The 2025 edition themed “Inspire”, focused on prose fiction.

Earlier, the Advisory Board Chair, Prof Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo described the

finalists as ‘exceptional’ adding, “Each work distinguishes itself through masterful plotting, characterisation, and a good command of language that transports readers into imagined worlds. These are not merely stories; they are carefully woven realities. They are compelling in their beauty, stirring in their emotional resonance, and unflinching in their engagement with familiar yet urgent societal issues. The way the writers handled and resolved conflict highlights their skill and literary standing, making these works quite outstanding.

This cycle has been one of the most competitive yet, with every entry showing an impressive level of excellence that stretched our judgement to the limit. Still, we remain committed to excellence, honouring outstanding writings and keeping alive the vital conversation around Nigerian literature.”

Prof Adimora Ezeigbo also commended all the authors who submitted their works this year, noting, “It has been inspiring to witness such creativity and passion. On behalf of Emeritus Professor Olu Obafemi, Professor Ahmed Yerima, and myself, I can say it is a privilege to be part of something so meaningful and honourable.”

She further commended the judging panel for their uncompromising evaluation, ensuring that only the most outstanding works earned a place in the shortlist of three.

This year’s panel of judges was chaired by Associate Professor Saeedat Bolajoko Aliyu of the Department of English, Kwara State University. Other members of the panel included Professor Stephen Mbanefo Ogene, Professor of Comparative Literature, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and Mr Olakunle Kasumu, writer, filmmaker, producer, and host of Channels Television’s Book Club.

Also, the judges stated that “The shortlist represents the best of Nigerian prose writing, exploring culturally-relevant themes and telling stories that are exciting, entertaining and instructive.”

They described the winning entry

Sanya as “a fascinating novel,” adding “From the cover to the plot that grabs attention, the author is unrelenting at keeping the story pacey and intriguing.”