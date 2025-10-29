Over 500 Kebbi women beat cancer through early detection, free treatment — Governor’s Wife

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

More than 500 women in Kebbi State have been successfully treated and cured of breast and cervical cancer, following early detection and access to free medical care provided through the Dr. Nafisa Nasir Idris Foundation.

The wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nafisa Nasir Idris, disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi during the “Walk Away Cancer” awareness rally, organized to promote cancer prevention and screening across the state.

Dr. Idris expressed optimism that by 2026, cancer would be significantly reduced — if not eradicated — in Kebbi State, owing to the government’s continuous investment in early detection and treatment programs.

She urged women to embrace regular cancer screening and not ignore early warning signs, stressing that “cancer treatment is free in Kebbi State through the support of the state government.”

The annual cancer awareness walk started from the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, and moved through major streets before ending at the Kalgo Medical Centre, where Dr. Idris interacted with survivors and beneficiaries of the initiative.

She noted that women remain more vulnerable to cancer and therefore must prioritize routine checkups.

“Cancer is no longer a death sentence,” she said. “With early detection and proper medical care, it can be completely cured. I encourage women to speak up and seek help immediately when they notice symptoms.”

Dr. Idris reaffirmed her commitment to sustaining awareness and treatment programs that promote women’s health and wellbeing across Kebbi State.