Over 24,500 lives empowered with learning opportunities in 9 states

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Special Foundation has concluded its July 28 to September 4, 2025, Special Summer School program, held across 14 learning centers in underserved communities in nine States.

The initiative provided children with access to learning opportunities, mentorship, and creative activities during the long holiday, ensuring continuous engagement and growth outside the traditional school calendar.

A statement made available to Vanguard stated that this year’s program impacted more than 24,500 lives, from out-of-school children in Minna, Niger State, learning tailoring and shoe-making, to young adults in Nekede Local Government in Owerri, Imo State, learning about Solar Energy.

The program, which commenced in 2018, has equipped participants with critical literacy, numeracy, and vocational skills while fostering creativity, confidence, and teamwork.

Volunteers; educators; corporate partners; including over 423 young professionals from the partnership pool, powered the program’s success.

Speaking, Founder of The Special Foundation, Mr. Seyi Akinwale, said that its vision is to raise a generation of young African leaders through education and access.

Akinwale said: “Through the 2025 Special Summer School alone, we have touched over 24,500 lives across nine states and 14 centers, and next year, we are looking to expand to 15 states as we continue to deepen our impact and reach more children.

“We are in economically disadvantaged communities and trying to ensure that no child gets left behind. We are investing in the future of children across the country and the summer school program is targeted and structured around these lines, ensuring that the children are equipped with vocational skills and ensuring that they have a more developed passion for learning.”

However, the program went beyond academics and vocational skills to embrace the arts, as over 470 participants at the Bariga center expressed themselves through dance, poetry, and music. Their performances reflected the Foundation’s commitment to supporting every child’s dream, whether to become dancers, doctors, or engineers.

One heartwarming moment captured during the program was in the Zaria center in Kaduna State, where 11-year-old Brave Sunday, boldly declared that she wanted to be known in the future as ‘Her Excellency.’

Her story mirrors many others shaped by the Special Summer School, part of The Special Foundation’s mission to expand access to quality education for underprivileged children in Africa.

Alongside scholarships, mentorship, and school infrastructure projects, the program reflects the foundation’s commitment to inclusive learning environments that nurture potential and inspire hope.