Osun killings: Adeleke promises justice for victims

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun says those responsible for the killings in Akinlalu town, Ife North Local Government Area of the state, will face the full wrath of the law.

Adeleke said this during his visit to Akinlalu on Monday to commiserate with the people of the town over the incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that residents of Akinlalu had accused operatives of the Amotekun Corps of killing three residents when they invaded the town on Sept. 30.

The residents alleged that the Amotekun operatives acted without provocation and took away the corpses of those they killed after the attack.

The police in Osun, however, confirmed the arrest of five persons in connection with the killings and the closure of some Amotekun offices in the state.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, said an investigation by the police revealed that the attack on Akinlalu town was carried out by the Amotekun Corps in the state.

Adeleke, however, promised that those responsible for the killings would be brought to book.

The governor also said that the investigation of the Commander of the corps, Isaac Omoyele, over the alleged extrajudicial killings was ongoing.

“I promise you, the perpetrators will face the full wrath of the law. There won’t be any sacred cow.

“Any Amotekun officer needed for interrogation by the police is to cooperate with the investigation,” he said.

The governor, who said he was in the United States when the incident happened, prayed for the victims, their families, and the entire town.

Adeleke said that victims of the incident, who were in the hospital, would equally be taken care of by the state government and that ventilators needed for their care were on the way.

Earlier, Mr Musibau Adeboye, the youth leader of the town, said the visit and engagement with the people of the town was a powerful statement of compassion, leadership, and unwavering commitment of the governor to the welfare of citizens of the state.

“Your decision to forego a mere delegation and come yourself, to stand on our soil, hear our voices directly, and observe the situation first-hand, has instantly restored our faith and confidence,” he said.

Also, Mr Kamorudeen Oyebamiji, the Aro of Akinlalu, who claimed to have lost three family members during the incident, called on the Speaker of the State Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, to retract his stance on the reopening of the Amotekun offices.

“The stance infuriated us a lot. Since the incident occurred, we have not been going to work. All we are calling for is justice,” he said. (NAN)