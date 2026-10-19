Jigawa NUJ secures release of six inmates

By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Jigawa State Council, has secured the release of six inmates from the Gumel Correctional Centre by paying fines imposed on them by the courts.

The intervention was part of activities marking the council’s maiden Press Week, aimed at promoting humanitarian services and supporting vulnerable members of society.

This was disclosed in a statement jointly signed by the NUJ State Chairman, Comrade Isma’il Ibrahim Dutse, and the Council Secretary, Comrade Aminu Umar Shuwajo.

According to the statement, the six beneficiaries had remained in custody because they could not afford to pay the fines imposed on them as alternatives to imprisonment.

They were identified as Musa Ilu, popularly known as Gwaska; Umar Sani; Inusa Lawan; Hassan Shu’aibu; Nuhu Hassan; and Suraja Tahir, also known as Chanko.

The union said the intervention reflected its commitment to giving back to society and supporting people facing difficult circumstances.

In a related development, the NUJ delegation visited the Dutse Correctional Centre, where it donated essential items to improve the welfare of inmates.

The items included cartons of Maggi Star seasoning, May soap, Klin detergent and sanitary pads.

Presenting the items, Dutse said the visit was part of activities lined up to mark the council’s maiden Press Week.

Receiving the donations, the Officer-in-Charge of the centre, CSC Muhammad Nazir, commended the union for the humanitarian gesture.

Nazir described the intervention as the first of its kind by journalists in the state and acknowledged the media’s role as a partner in societal development.

He assured the union of continued cordial relations with the correctional service and urged other unions and organisations in the state to emulate the gesture.